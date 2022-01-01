Chelsea breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Chelsea

Billy's Bakery image

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Snickerdoodle Cookie$1.25
A family tradition…chewy sugar cookie dusted with cinnamon sugar.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
Choco/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream
More about Billy's Bakery
Westville Chelsea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Chelsea

246 W 18th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (4259 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Chelsea
Empire Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buttermilk Biscuits$4.00
whipped butter, housemade jam
Kale Caesar$15.00
garlic lemon breadcrumbs, pecorino, elephant garlic chips
New York Pastrami Sandwich$22.00
melted swiss, coleslaw, marble rye, herb fries
More about Empire Diner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chelsea

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Rotisserie Chicken

Green Beans

Chicken Pitas

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

