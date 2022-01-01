Chelsea breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Chelsea
More about Billy's Bakery
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Popular items
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$1.25
A family tradition…chewy sugar cookie dusted with cinnamon sugar.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
|Choco/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream
More about Westville Chelsea
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Chelsea
246 W 18th St, New York
|Popular items
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Empire Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Diner
210 10th Ave, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Biscuits
|$4.00
whipped butter, housemade jam
|Kale Caesar
|$15.00
garlic lemon breadcrumbs, pecorino, elephant garlic chips
|New York Pastrami Sandwich
|$22.00
melted swiss, coleslaw, marble rye, herb fries