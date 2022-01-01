Chelsea sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Chelsea

North Miznon image

 

North Miznon

161 W 72nd St, New York

Avg 3.9 (526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Restaurant Week: Pita + Vegetable$20.21
Choose 1 pita and 1 vegetable side
Wild Mushroom Hummus$22.00
Silky hummus topped with mixed wild mushrooms and scallions
Lamb Kebab$34.00
With homemade focaccia and fresh cut Mediterranean vegetables
More about North Miznon
Miznon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Miznon

75 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1907 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lavan$14.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
Bag of Green Beans$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
Rotisserie Broken Chicken$14.50
Rotisserie chicken broken with za'atar, tahini, spicy sauce, scallions
More about Miznon
The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers image

 

The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers

59 Chelsea Piers, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla Chips & Salsa$9.00
More about The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chelsea

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Rotisserie Chicken

Green Beans

Chicken Pitas

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

