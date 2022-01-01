Chelsea Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Chelsea

Los Mariscos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Battered Shrimp Taco
Fish Taco$3.95
Battered Fish Taco
Enchilado Taco$5.25
Spicy Shrimp
More about Los Mariscos
Fonda Chelsea image

 

Fonda Chelsea

189 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Suizas$23.95
Pulled chicken filled tortillas, creamy tomatillo sauce, baked with chihuahua and Oaxaca cheeses.
Ensalada De Aguacate Y Zanahorias$11.95
Avocados, roasted carrots, toasted pecans and soft goat cheese, sprouts and bibb lettuce drizzled with a lime mustard vinaigrette.
Guacamole$15.95
Made to order, served with hand pressed tortillas, chips and pasilla de Oaxaca salsa.
More about Fonda Chelsea
Seamore's image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
New England Clam Chowder$14.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
Tuna Poke$21.00
ponzu, peanut, avocado, cabbage, white corn tortillas chips
More about Seamore's
LOS TACOS No.1 image

 

LOS TACOS No.1

75 9th Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
A La Mexicana Burrito$5.51
(Vegetarian) - Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cactus and Egg
California Burrito$5.51
Bacon, Potato, Cheese and Egg
Machaca Burrito$5.51
Shredded Beef and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1

