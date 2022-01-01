Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Chelsea

Go
Chelsea restaurants
Toast

Chelsea restaurants that serve avocado salad

Kale & Avocado Salad image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale & Avocado Salad$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
More about Seamore's
CHIRP image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

CHIRP

369 W 34th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Salad$10.00
Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Garlic Aioli Dressing
More about CHIRP

Browse other tasty dishes in Chelsea

Cake

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Tomato Soup

Pies

Avocado Toast

Tacos

Salmon Burgers

Egg Benedict

Map

More near Chelsea to explore

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston