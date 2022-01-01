Cake in Chelsea
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans.
Contains NUTS.
|8" Confetti Cake w/Chocolate Buttercream
Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti.
|8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake
Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles.
Cafeteria
119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Warm Fallen Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
passion fruit drizzle, vanilla bean ice cream