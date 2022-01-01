Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Chelsea

Go
Chelsea restaurants
Toast

Chelsea restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans.
Contains NUTS.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Confetti Cake w/Chocolate Buttercream
Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake
Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles.
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

 

Cafeteria

119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Fallen Chocolate Cake$12.00
passion fruit drizzle, vanilla bean ice cream
More about Cafeteria
Empire Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Cake$13.00
coconut buttercream, caramelized pineapple
More about Empire Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Chelsea

Grilled Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Stew

Pies

Salmon

Scallops

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Chelsea to explore

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston