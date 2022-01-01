Ceviche in Chelsea
Chelsea restaurants that serve ceviche
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Los Mariscos
409 W 15th, New York
|Fish Ceviche
|$4.75
|Especial Ceviche
|$6.75
Includes Shrimp, Clams, Scallops, and Octopus
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$5.75
Fonda Chelsea
189 9th Ave, New York
|Ceviche de Atun
|$14.95
Diced rare ahi Tuna and baby shrimp, citrus chipotle, fresh parsley and mint.
Selina Chelsea
518 W 27th Street, New York
|Ceviche
|$20.00
|Ceviche de Peru
|$18.00