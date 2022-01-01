Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Chelsea

Chelsea restaurants
Chelsea restaurants that serve ceviche

Fish Ceviche image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Ceviche$4.75
Especial Ceviche$6.75
Includes Shrimp, Clams, Scallops, and Octopus
Shrimp Ceviche$5.75
More about Los Mariscos
Fonda Chelsea image

 

Fonda Chelsea

189 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche de Atun$14.95
Diced rare ahi Tuna and baby shrimp, citrus chipotle, fresh parsley and mint.
More about Fonda Chelsea
Restaurant banner

 

Selina Chelsea

518 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche$20.00
Ceviche de Peru$18.00
More about Selina Chelsea

