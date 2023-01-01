Cheesecake in Chelsea
Chelsea restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Turtle Cheesecake Pie
|$41.00
Fluffy no-bake cheesecake poured over a thick layer of caramel on crust of crushed chocolate wafers. Garnished with pecans, caramel and hot fudge sauce.
9" / Approx 6 servings
.....
Our Turtle Cheesecake Pie has a shelf-life of 7 days refrigerated.
|3" Pumpkin Cheesecake
Cinnamon, ginger and clove spiced pumpkin cheesecake batter on a ginger-graham crust.