Cookies in Chelsea

Chelsea restaurants
Chelsea restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake
Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles.
Cookies & Buttercream Cake Slice
Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles.
Confetti Buttercream Cookie$1.95
Our classic chewy sugar cookie with confetti quins baked-in. Frosted with a thick layer of buttercream frosting (assorted pastel colors).
More about Billy's Bakery
Empire Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
More about Empire Diner
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Creamline

75 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Cookies & Cream Milkshake$8.00
More about Creamline

