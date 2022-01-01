Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Chelsea
/
New York
/
Chelsea
/
Croissants
Chelsea restaurants that serve croissants
Cafeteria
119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK
No reviews yet
Crunchy Croissant French Toast
$18.00
cornflake crust, mascarpone cream, fresh berries
More about Cafeteria
Intelligentsia Coffee
180 10th Ave, New York
Avg 4
(216 reviews)
Balthazar Chocolate Croissant
$4.50
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Chelsea
Shrimp Tacos
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Cookies
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Avocado Toast
Egg Benedict
More near Chelsea to explore
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
TriBeCa
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
East Harlem
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Kips Bay
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
SoHo
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston