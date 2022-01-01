Green beans in
Chelsea restaurants that serve green beans
North Miznon
161 W 72nd St, New York
Avg 3.9
(526 reviews)
Bag of Green Beans
$10.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt and garlic.
Miznon
75 9th Avenue, New York
Avg 4.4
(1907 reviews)
Bag of Green Beans
$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
