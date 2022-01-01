Pies in
Chelsea
/
New York
/
Chelsea
/
Pies
Chelsea restaurants that serve pies
Tír Na Nóg
254 W 31st Street, New York
No reviews yet
Shepherd's Pie
$21.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Chelsea
246 W 18th St, New York
Avg 4.6
(4259 reviews)
Apple Pie
$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville Chelsea
