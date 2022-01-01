Al pastor tacos in New York
New York restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
219 E 116th St, New York
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.95
KAHLO
525 W 29th St, New York
|Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos
|$24.00
(3 tacos) Guajillo Gulf Shrimp, Charred Pineapple Salsa, Cured Cabbage
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Cauliflower Al Pastor Tacos
|$16.00
beyond crumble, adobo sauce, grilled pineapple, guacamole, red onion, cilantro
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Al Pastor Taco
|$5.00
Pork Marinated In Achiote With Pineapple, Onion
Fonda Chelsea
189 9th Ave, New York
|Al Pastor Taco
|$11.95
Chopped marinated pork with pineapple, onions, cilantro and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|TACOS AL PASTOR
|$27.00
Three soft tacos with adobo marinated pork and grilled pineapple, garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with beans, guacamole and chipotle salsa.