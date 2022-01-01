Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Hot Jalapeño Restaurant image

 

Hot Jalapeño Restaurant

219 E 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (92 reviews)
Fast Pay
Al Pastor Taco$3.95
More about Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos image

 

KAHLO

525 W 29th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos$24.00
(3 tacos) Guajillo Gulf Shrimp, Charred Pineapple Salsa, Cured Cabbage
More about KAHLO
Toro Loco NYC image

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cauliflower Al Pastor Tacos$16.00
beyond crumble, adobo sauce, grilled pineapple, guacamole, red onion, cilantro
More about Toro Loco NYC
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco$5.00
Pork Marinated In Achiote With Pineapple, Onion
More about Conmigo
Fonda Chelsea image

 

Fonda Chelsea

189 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco$11.95
Chopped marinated pork with pineapple, onions, cilantro and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about Fonda Chelsea
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACOS AL PASTOR$27.00
Three soft tacos with adobo marinated pork and grilled pineapple, garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with beans, guacamole and chipotle salsa.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village
Al Pastor Taco image

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco$8.00
duroc pork shoulder, roasted pineapple, chipotle, onion (contains: garlic, onion, cilantro)
More about TacoVision

