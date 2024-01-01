Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Aloo tikkis in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve aloo tikkis

Item pic

 

Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street

70 Pine Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Aloo Tikki & Toasted Chickpeas (GF)$14.25
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas
More about Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street
Item pic

 

Blue Park Kitchen - -- Midtown

666 3rd ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Aloo Tikki & Toasted Chickpeas (GF)$14.25
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas
More about Blue Park Kitchen - -- Midtown
Restaurant banner

 

Gulaabo Timeless Indian

250 West 47th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Aloo Tikki Chaat (v)$12.00
potato cutlet, channa (chickpea) masala & yogurt
More about Gulaabo Timeless Indian

Map

Map

