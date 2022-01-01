Apple salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve apple salad
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
277 Broome Street, New York
|Apple Gorgonzola Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, Apples, Gorgonzola, Walnuts & Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Williamsburg Pizza - UES
1617 2nd Avenue, New York
|Apple Gorgonzola Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, Apples, Gorgonzola, Walnuts & Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Jackdaw - 213 2nd Avenue
213 Second Avenue, New York
|Pecan & Apple Salad
|$16.00
Ellington in the Park
Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York
|Apple Salad
|$14.00
granny smith apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese over mixed greens - lemon vinaigrette
Print Restaurant and The Press Lounge
653 11th ave., New York
|Apple Salad
|$16.00
brown butter sabayon, pine nut, lime, rosemary (veg/gf)
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Turkey And Apple Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Celery, Parsley, Dried Cranberries, Touch of Mayo, Grilled Brioche Bun
