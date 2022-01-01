Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - LES

277 Broome Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Gorgonzola Salad$11.00
Romaine, Apples, Gorgonzola, Walnuts & Raspberry Vinaigrette.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - LES
Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - UES

1617 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Gorgonzola Salad$11.00
Romaine, Apples, Gorgonzola, Walnuts & Raspberry Vinaigrette.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - UES
Item pic

 

Jackdaw - 213 2nd Avenue

213 Second Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan & Apple Salad$16.00
More about Jackdaw - 213 2nd Avenue
Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Salad$14.00
granny smith apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese over mixed greens - lemon vinaigrette
More about Ellington in the Park
Consumer pic

 

Print Restaurant and The Press Lounge

653 11th ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Salad$16.00
brown butter sabayon, pine nut, lime, rosemary (veg/gf)
More about Print Restaurant and The Press Lounge
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey And Apple Salad Sandwich$12.00
Celery, Parsley, Dried Cranberries, Touch of Mayo, Grilled Brioche Bun


More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

