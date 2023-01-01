Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian chicken salad in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve asian chicken salad

Item pic

 

ANA Bar and Eatery

20 Hudson Yards, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad with Fried Wontons, Nuts and Orange Teriyaki Dressing$45.00
Bored with salads? Try our twist on the classic salad with orange teriyaki dressing. Cabbages, edamame, mandarin oranges, chicken thighs. Feeds 6-8.
More about ANA Bar and Eatery
Item pic

 

Friedmans - Central Park

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing. (Gluten-free)
More about Friedmans - Central Park
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 image

 

Friedmans Hell's Kitchen

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$20.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing. (Gluten-free)
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$20.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$20.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
More about Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
Asian Chicken Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing. (Gluten-free)
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$25.00
Roasted chicken, jicama, carrots, red pepper, peanuts, crispy wontons, mixed greens, lime vinaigrette, peanut sauce.
CONTAINS NUTS
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 image

 

Friedman's - Herald Square

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad$20.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed. Hoisin peanut dressing on the side.
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 (O)$18.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed. Hoisin peanut dressing on the side.
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$18.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed, peanut hoisin dressing on the side.
More about Friedman's - Herald Square

