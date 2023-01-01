Asian chicken salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve asian chicken salad
ANA Bar and Eatery
20 Hudson Yards, New York
|Asian Chicken Salad with Fried Wontons, Nuts and Orange Teriyaki Dressing
|$45.00
Bored with salads? Try our twist on the classic salad with orange teriyaki dressing. Cabbages, edamame, mandarin oranges, chicken thighs. Feeds 6-8.
Friedmans - Central Park
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing. (Gluten-free)
Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing. (Gluten-free)
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$20.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing. (Gluten-free)
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
|$25.00
Roasted chicken, jicama, carrots, red pepper, peanuts, crispy wontons, mixed greens, lime vinaigrette, peanut sauce.
CONTAINS NUTS
Friedman's - Herald Square
132 west 31 street, New York
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed. Hoisin peanut dressing on the side.
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 (O)
|$18.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed. Hoisin peanut dressing on the side.
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$18.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed, peanut hoisin dressing on the side.