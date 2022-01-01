Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Green salad$8.95
More about Sushi & Co
Kale & Avocado Salad image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale & Avocado Salad$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
More about Seamore's
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp and Avocado Salad$18.00
Cajun Grilled Shrimp, Mesclun Greens, Avocado, Carrots, Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette
**GF**
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club

12 Saint Marks Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Caesar Salad$18.00
More about St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
Item pic

 

Sushi & Co Lexi

459 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Green salad$8.95
Avocado Green salad$8.95
More about Sushi & Co Lexi
Tina's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Half Tray Avocado Salad$45.00
More about Tina's Cuban
Kale & Avocado Salad image

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale & Avocado Salad$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
More about Seamore's
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street image

 

Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street

20 East 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HOUSE SALAD W AVOCADO$19.00
More about Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
Mozzarella & Vino image

PASTA • SALADS

Mozzarella & Vino

33 W 54th Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Citrus and avocado salad$15.00
Served with fennel and Gaeta olives, with a fresh mint dressing
More about Mozzarella & Vino
Kale & Avocado Salad image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale & Avocado Salad$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
More about Seamore's
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Salad$8.50
Mixed green salad with avocado on top
More about 1. Tenzan
CHIRP image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

CHIRP

369 W 34th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Salad$10.00
Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Garlic Aioli Dressing
More about CHIRP
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Caesar salad$13.00
More about Coppelia
Item pic

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Salad$18.00
Sliced ripen avocado on organic greens. Served with creamy sesame dressing
More about Nare Sushi
Serafina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Serafina Tribeca

95 W Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado & Artichoke Tartare Salad$22.00
More about Serafina Tribeca
Restaurant banner

 

Beyond Wok

42 Union Square East, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Salad$10.99
More about Beyond Wok

