Avocado salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about Sushi & Co
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Avocado Green salad
|$8.95
More about Seamore's
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Kale & Avocado Salad
|$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Shrimp and Avocado Salad
|$18.00
Cajun Grilled Shrimp, Mesclun Greens, Avocado, Carrots, Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette
**GF**
More about St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
12 Saint Marks Place, New York
|Avocado Caesar Salad
|$18.00
More about Sushi & Co Lexi
Sushi & Co Lexi
459 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Avocado Green salad
|$8.95
|Avocado Green salad
|$8.95
More about Tina's Cuban
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tina's Cuban
23 W 56th St, New York
|Half Tray Avocado Salad
|$45.00
More about Seamore's
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Kale & Avocado Salad
|$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
More about Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
20 East 49th Street, New York
|HOUSE SALAD W AVOCADO
|$19.00
More about Mozzarella & Vino
PASTA • SALADS
Mozzarella & Vino
33 W 54th Street, New York
|Citrus and avocado salad
|$15.00
Served with fennel and Gaeta olives, with a fresh mint dressing
More about Seamore's
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Kale & Avocado Salad
|$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
More about 1. Tenzan
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Avocado Salad
|$8.50
Mixed green salad with avocado on top
More about CHIRP
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
CHIRP
369 W 34th St, New York
|Avocado Salad
|$10.00
Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Garlic Aioli Dressing
More about Coppelia
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Avocado Caesar salad
|$13.00
More about Nare Sushi
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Avocado Salad
|$18.00
Sliced ripen avocado on organic greens. Served with creamy sesame dressing
More about Serafina Tribeca
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Serafina Tribeca
95 W Broadway, New York
|Avocado & Artichoke Tartare Salad
|$22.00