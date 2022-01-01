Avocado toast in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Avocado Toast$17.00
SMASHED AVOCADO | CILANTRO | MUSTARD SEEDS | LIME | CURRY | 9-GRAIN BREAD (V)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$15.95
Olive oil, lemon juice, pepper flakes.
Choice of side salad, egg or cup of soup.
More about Hill and Bay
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.95
Weekend's only.
More about Max Caffe'
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$18.00
Eggs any style
More about Quality Eats West Village
The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$17.00
More about The Ellington
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado, Lemon Zest & Chili on Orwashers Multigrain toast
More about Orwashers UWS
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.00
heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled chilis, fried egg
More about Chez Nick
10 - Isla Midtown image

 

10 - Isla Midtown

25 W 38th St, New York, NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$14.00
Heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled onion,
everything seasoning, toasted sourdough
More about 10 - Isla Midtown
Item pic

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.00
Avocado toast on sourdough with salsa verde, pea tendrils, radishes, chives, lemon, olive oil
More about Dudleys
Item pic

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.00
Balthazar toast, smashed avocado, Bulgarian feta, roasted tomato, sautéed onion, mint, scallion and parsley.
More about Kubeh
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$12.00
Avocado Spread on 7 Grain Toast Topped with Red Onion & Tomato, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

THE WELL Kitchen and Table

2 East 15th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smashed Avocado Toast (vv / gfo)$14.00
More about THE WELL Kitchen and Table
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$17.00
Sunny Egg, Radishes, & herbs
More about Community Food and Juice
Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$16.00
More about Friedman's
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Avocado Toast$17.00
Smashed Avocado Toast$17.00
Smashed avocado, Cilantro, Mustard seeds, Lime, Curry, 9 Grain bread. Vegan
Smashed Avocado Toast Benedict$19.00
9 Grain Bread, Smashed Avocado, Mustard Seed, Cilantro, Curry Oil
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$17.00
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Item pic

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.00
shaved radish, cherry tomatoes, bomba chili
More about Roey's
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado & Pea Toast$17.00
Crushed Avocado & Peas, Soft Hard-Boiled Egg.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast With Smoked Salmon on Challah$17.00
Poached eggs, smoked salmon, chili flakes, hemp seeds served with Israeli salad.
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

 

Zucker's Bagels - Bryant Park

1065 Sixth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Avocado Toast$9.75
Crushed avocado, diced tomatoes, lemon, everything seeds, salt and pepper.
More about Zucker's Bagels - Bryant Park
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Avocado Toast$15.00
Avocado, cherry tomato, red pepper flake, organic olive oil, choice of multi-grain or gluten free toast.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Item pic

 

Cafeteria

119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.00
sourdough filone, flambo radish, cilantro espelette, chili
More about Cafeteria
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Patisserie Chanson

20 W 23rd St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$20.00
Quinoa & golden raisin toast, cilantro & chili spread, orange oil, mache lettuce.
More about Patisserie Chanson
Dell’Aria Caffe image

 

Dell’Aria Caffe

232 east 111th street, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$8.75
More about Dell’Aria Caffe
Good Thanks Cafe image

 

Good Thanks Cafe

131 orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
More about Good Thanks Cafe
Item pic

 

1 Penn Plaza

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$8.00
avocado spread, heirloom cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomato, pickled red onion, crushed red pepper, lemon juice, arugula
(V), (VG)
Served until 11:00AM
More about 1 Penn Plaza
Item pic

 

Boris & Horton

195 Avenue A, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast on Multigrain$12.00
Salt, pepper, crushed red pepper, lemon juice & arugula
More about Boris & Horton
ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST$18.50
Sunny side up eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, lemon on multigrain, with hashbrowns.
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$16.00
More about Friedman's
Coppelia image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$12.00
More about Coppelia

