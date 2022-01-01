Avocado toast in New York
New York restaurants that serve avocado toast
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Classic Avocado Toast
|$17.00
SMASHED AVOCADO | CILANTRO | MUSTARD SEEDS | LIME | CURRY | 9-GRAIN BREAD (V)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Avocado Toast
|$15.95
Olive oil, lemon juice, pepper flakes.
Choice of side salad, egg or cup of soup.
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Avocado Toast
|$18.00
Eggs any style
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Avocado, Lemon Zest & Chili on Orwashers Multigrain toast
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled chilis, fried egg
10 - Isla Midtown
25 W 38th St, New York, NY, New York
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
Heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled onion,
everything seasoning, toasted sourdough
Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Avocado toast on sourdough with salsa verde, pea tendrils, radishes, chives, lemon, olive oil
TAPAS
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
Balthazar toast, smashed avocado, Bulgarian feta, roasted tomato, sautéed onion, mint, scallion and parsley.
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Avocado Spread on 7 Grain Toast Topped with Red Onion & Tomato, Side of Fries or Salad
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
2 East 15th Street, New York
|Smashed Avocado Toast (vv / gfo)
|$14.00
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Avocado Toast
|$17.00
Sunny Egg, Radishes, & herbs
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Classic Avocado Toast
|$17.00
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$17.00
Smashed avocado, Cilantro, Mustard seeds, Lime, Curry, 9 Grain bread. Vegan
|Smashed Avocado Toast Benedict
|$19.00
9 Grain Bread, Smashed Avocado, Mustard Seed, Cilantro, Curry Oil
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Avocado Toast
|$17.00
PIZZA
Roey's
1 Perry Street, New York
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
shaved radish, cherry tomatoes, bomba chili
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Avocado & Pea Toast
|$17.00
Crushed Avocado & Peas, Soft Hard-Boiled Egg.
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Avocado Toast With Smoked Salmon on Challah
|$17.00
Poached eggs, smoked salmon, chili flakes, hemp seeds served with Israeli salad.
Zucker's Bagels - Bryant Park
1065 Sixth Avenue, New York
|The Avocado Toast
|$9.75
Crushed avocado, diced tomatoes, lemon, everything seeds, salt and pepper.
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Classic Avocado Toast
|$15.00
Avocado, cherry tomato, red pepper flake, organic olive oil, choice of multi-grain or gluten free toast.
Cafeteria
119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
sourdough filone, flambo radish, cilantro espelette, chili
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Patisserie Chanson
20 W 23rd St, New York
|Avocado Toast
|$20.00
Quinoa & golden raisin toast, cilantro & chili spread, orange oil, mache lettuce.
Good Thanks Cafe
131 orchard St, New York
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
avocado spread, heirloom cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomato, pickled red onion, crushed red pepper, lemon juice, arugula
(V), (VG)
Served until 11:00AM
Boris & Horton
195 Avenue A, New York
|Avocado Toast on Multigrain
|$12.00
Salt, pepper, crushed red pepper, lemon juice & arugula
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST
|$18.50
Sunny side up eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, lemon on multigrain, with hashbrowns.
- 2