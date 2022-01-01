Baby back ribs in New York
New York restaurants that serve baby back ribs
NOODLES
Yummy Thai - INWOOD
4959 Broadway, New York
|BBQ Baby Back Ribs
|$30.00
The tenderest, meatiest baby back ribs, slowed cooked with our special seasoning, then grilled and basted with bbq sauce. Served with sauteed potatoes.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Baby Back Ribs
|$28.00
Potato Salad, Pickle Slaw, BBQ Sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|BBQ BABY BACK RIBS
|$23.00
corn on the cob, cole slaw
Spice Thai - Upper East
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Thai-style baby back ribs
|$0.00
Marinaded with a housemade rub, slow roasted and fall off the bone tender, finished with our Signature Thai glaze. Served with french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots and Thai dipping sauce
Izzy's West Side Smokehouse
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Baby Back Ribs
|$250.00
Spice Thai - UWS
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Thai-style baby back ribs
|$24.00
Marinated with a housemade rub, slow roasted and fall off the bone tender, finished with our Signature Thai glaze. Served with french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots and Thai dipping sauce