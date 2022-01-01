Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baby back ribs in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve baby back ribs

NOODLES

Yummy Thai - INWOOD

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Baby Back Ribs$30.00
The tenderest, meatiest baby back ribs, slowed cooked with our special seasoning, then grilled and basted with bbq sauce. Served with sauteed potatoes.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baby Back Ribs$28.00
Potato Salad, Pickle Slaw, BBQ Sauce
Baby Back Ribs$28.00
Potato Salad, Pickle Slaw
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ BABY BACK RIBS$23.00
corn on the cob, cole slaw
Spice Thai - Upper East

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai-style baby back ribs$0.00
Marinaded with a housemade rub, slow roasted and fall off the bone tender, finished with our Signature Thai glaze. Served with french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots and Thai dipping sauce
Izzy's West Side Smokehouse

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Back Ribs$250.00
Spice Thai - UWS

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai-style baby back ribs$24.00
Marinated with a housemade rub, slow roasted and fall off the bone tender, finished with our Signature Thai glaze. Served with french fries, steamed broccoli & carrots and Thai dipping sauce
Mason Jar NYC

43 E 30th St, New York, NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BABY BACK RIB PLATTER$33.00
8 rack house-rubbed, smoked, mopped and grilled, served with any 2 sides
