Baja fish tacos in New York

Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Baja Battered Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Cabbage, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Charred Tomato Salsa
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
168 West 4th Street, New York
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Seamore's
390 Broome S, New Yor
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mexicoma
1633 2ND AVE., New York
|Baja Fish Taco
|$7.50
crispy Tilapia, cabbage carrot, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli