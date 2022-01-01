Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baja fish tacos in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Battered Fish Tacos$16.00
Cabbage, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Charred Tomato Salsa
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
More about Seamore's
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco image

 

Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco

168 West 4th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
More about Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
More about Seamore's
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
More about Seamore's
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Seamore's

390 Broome S, New Yor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
More about Seamore's
Mexicoma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexicoma

1633 2ND AVE., New York

Avg 3.4 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco$7.50
crispy Tilapia, cabbage carrot, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli
More about Mexicoma
The Taco Shop image

 

The Taco Shop

166 W 4th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco
More about The Taco Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Turkey Clubs

Tuna Sandwiches

Wonton Soup

Chocolate Mousse

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Noodle Soup

Shrimp Tacos

Fish Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1340 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston