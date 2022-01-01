Baklava in New York
New York restaurants that serve baklava
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Greek Baklava
|$6.00
a classic Greek dessert loaded with walnuts, phylo, cinnamon and honey
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Baklava
|$9.00
Layers of phyllo dough filled with pistachio and topped in a rose water syrup. (Veg)
Bodrum
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK
|Pistachio Baklava
|$8.50
Served with vanilla gelato and chopped pistachios.
Leyla
108 west 74th street, New York
|Baklava
|$10.00
Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup.
ilili NYC
236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Mixed Baklava
|$12.00
home made the traditional way: pistachio / cashew
Queen of Sheba Ethiopian restaurant
650 10th ave, new york
|Baklava
|$6.00