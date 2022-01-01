Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Baklava$6.00
a classic Greek dessert loaded with walnuts, phylo, cinnamon and honey
More about Greek Xpress
Kubeh image

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$9.00
Layers of phyllo dough filled with pistachio and topped in a rose water syrup. (Veg)
More about Kubeh
Bodrum image

 

Bodrum

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pistachio Baklava$8.50
Served with vanilla gelato and chopped pistachios.
More about Bodrum
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Leyla

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baklava$10.00
Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup.
More about Leyla
Item pic

 

ilili NYC

236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Baklava$12.00
home made the traditional way: pistachio / cashew
More about ilili NYC
Main pic

 

Yasouvlaki

1568 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava$10.00
More about Yasouvlaki
Restaurant banner

 

Queen of Sheba Ethiopian restaurant

650 10th ave, new york

Avg 3.9 (1052 reviews)
Fast Pay
Baklava$6.00
More about Queen of Sheba Ethiopian restaurant
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$7.75
More about Perista Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Noodle Soup

Chili

Cappuccino

Salmon Burgers

Salmon Salad

Roti

Penne

Crispy Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1340 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston