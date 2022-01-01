Beef broccoli in New York
New York restaurants that serve beef broccoli
Kosher Deluxe
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|BEEF AND BROCCOLI
|$24.95
Sliced Beef with Broccoli in a Brown Sauce.
Veganhood
2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York
|5 Boro Beef-less Broccoli
|$22.00
Stir fried beef less chunks and broccoli, onions and peppers simmered in our homemade gravy.
Kings County Imperial - Delancey
168 1/2 Delancey St, New York
|Sacha Beef and Chinese Broccoli
|$26.00
house made silver needle noodle
Mala Project - Midtown West
41 West 46th Street, New York
|COMBO No. 2: Beef Tenderloin, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Firm Tofu, Enoki Mushroom
|$28.00
Our Mala Sauce+Beef Tenderloin, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Firm Tofu, Enoki Mushroom....add on if you wish!
Mala Project - Midtown East
245 E 53rd Street, New York
|COMBO No. 2: Beef Tenderloin, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Firm Tofu, Enoki Mushroom
|$18.00
Our Mala Sauce+Beef Tenderloin, Broccoli, Lotus Root, Firm Tofu, Enoki Mushroom....add on if you wish!