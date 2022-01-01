Beef noodle soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve beef noodle soup
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon
|$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
WU & NUSSBAUM
2897 Broadway, New York
|Beef Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面
|$15.95
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|NS-2 Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Choice of noodles in stewed beef, beef, beef balls, bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Braised Beef Noodles Soup
|$17.00
Braised beef shanks cooked with chili bean paste, star anise, and
Sichuan style spices, topped with Shanghai cabbage and soft
boiled egg
|Oxtail Beef Noodle Soup
|$17.00
6-hr simmered beef bone soup cooked with Angus oxtail, topped
with goji and pea sprouts
Mala Project
245 E 53rd Street, New York
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Rice noodles soup with spicy braised beef and pickled vegetables. A perfect comfort food.
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|NS-2 Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Choice of noodles in stewed beef, beef, beef balls, bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|红烧牛肉面 Braised Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00