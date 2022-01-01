Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve beef noodles

Item pic

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
More about Mala Project
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

WU & NUSSBAUM

2897 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面$15.95
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NS-2 Beef Noodle Soup$15.95
Choice of noodles in stewed beef, beef, beef balls, bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Noodles with Braised Beef 牛肉面$15.00
More about Cafe China
Item pic

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Beef Noodles Soup$17.00
Braised beef shanks cooked with chili bean paste, star anise, and
Sichuan style spices, topped with Shanghai cabbage and soft
boiled egg
Oxtail Beef Noodle Soup$17.00
6-hr simmered beef bone soup cooked with Angus oxtail, topped
with goji and pea sprouts
More about The Tang
Item pic

 

Mala Project

245 E 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
Rice noodles soup with spicy braised beef and pickled vegetables. A perfect comfort food.
More about Mala Project
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NS-2 Beef Noodle Soup$15.95
Choice of noodles in stewed beef, beef, beef balls, bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
红烧牛肉面 Braised Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chiang Mai Beef Noodle Soup$18.00
Tender beef chunks, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, slowly simmered in a flavorful & aromatic Thai herb broth
More about Spice Thai
Beef Stir Fried Rice Noodles image

NOODLES

Noodle Edition

18 w 45th street, New York

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Stir Fried Rice Noodles$15.00
Beef, onion, scallion
Beef Offal Noodles$15.00
Beef tendon, beef shank, beef stomach, bok choy
More about Noodle Edition

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Ice Cream

Croissants

Shrimp Curry

Karaage

Crispy Duck

Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Parmesan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1340 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston