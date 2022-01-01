Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef patties in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve beef patties

Item pic

 

Handcraft Burgers & Brew - Burgers & Brew

110 W 40th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Double Certified Angus Beef Patty$11.00
More about Handcraft Burgers & Brew - Burgers & Brew
Item pic

 

Jumieka NYC

601 LEXINGTON AVE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef patty$5.00
More about Jumieka NYC

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

T Bone Steaks

Edamame

Carrot Cake

Tuna Sandwiches

Al Pastor Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

Omelettes

Fried Scallops

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (528 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (704 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston