Beef short ribs in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Item pic

 

AweSum DimSum Times Square - 612 8th Avenue

612 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S14. Salt & Pepper Beef Short Rib 黑椒牛仔骨$7.95
Beef Short Ribs, Pepper
N4. Beef Short Ribs Steamed Rice 牛仔骨飯+春捲$13.00
Combo with
Spring Rolls (2) & Hot Tea
BEEF SHORT RIBS
More about AweSum DimSum Times Square - 612 8th Avenue
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Short Ribs of Beef$26.00
Basil whipped potatoes, balsamic, red onions and natural braising juices.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
MARSEILLE image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

MARSEILLE

630 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (8382 reviews)
Takeout
DAUBE OF BEEF SHORT RIBS$36.00
buttered egg noodles, roasted rainbow carrots
More about MARSEILLE
Item pic

 

AweSum DimSum

160 East 23rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
S14. Pepper Beef Short Rib 黑椒牛仔骨$7.95
Beef Short Ribs, Pepper (1)
N4. Beef Short Ribs Steamed Rice 牛仔骨飯$13.00
Combo with
Spring Rolls (2) & Hot Tea
BEEF SHORT RIBS
More about AweSum DimSum
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Short Rib Sliders$13.95
With Choice of Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese or Mozzerella Cheese
More about Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY

