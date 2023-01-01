Beef short ribs in New York
New York restaurants that serve beef short ribs
AweSum DimSum Times Square - 612 8th Avenue
612 8th Avenue, New York
|S14. Salt & Pepper Beef Short Rib 黑椒牛仔骨
|$7.95
Beef Short Ribs, Pepper
|N4. Beef Short Ribs Steamed Rice 牛仔骨飯+春捲
|$13.00
Combo with
Spring Rolls (2) & Hot Tea
BEEF SHORT RIBS
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Braised Short Ribs of Beef
|$26.00
Basil whipped potatoes, balsamic, red onions and natural braising juices.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
MARSEILLE
630 9th Ave, New York
|DAUBE OF BEEF SHORT RIBS
|$36.00
buttered egg noodles, roasted rainbow carrots
