Beef stew in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve beef stew

Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
M-7 Stewed Beef Basil$17.95
Tender and flavorful stewed beef sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
M-8 Stewed Beef over Rice$16.95
Thai style stewed beef with five spice and Thai herbs served over rice with half boiled egg. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉 image

 

Silky Kitchen Times Square

138 W. 46th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉$14.60
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
Item pic

 

Sophie's Cuban

1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shredded Beef Stew$14.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
More about Sophie's Cuban
Item pic

 

Silky Kitchen - Long Island City

3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉$14.60
More about Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
Item pic

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
THAI BEEF STEW$16.00
Stewed beef chucks, beef ball, basil, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, celery, scallion & garlic in spicy beef broth. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
M-9 Stewed Beef Basil$17.95
Tender and flavorful stewed beef sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉 image

 

Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street

137 E 13th St,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉$14.60
More about Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
Soothr image

NOODLES

Soothr

204 East 13th street, New York

Avg 4.9 (2264 reviews)
Massaman Stewed Beef$24.00
More about Soothr

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1340 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
