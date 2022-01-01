Beef stew in New York
New York restaurants that serve beef stew
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|M-7 Stewed Beef Basil
|$17.95
Tender and flavorful stewed beef sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|M-8 Stewed Beef over Rice
|$16.95
Thai style stewed beef with five spice and Thai herbs served over rice with half boiled egg. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
Silky Kitchen Times Square
138 W. 46th street, New York
|S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉
|$14.60
More about Sophie's Cuban
Sophie's Cuban
1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york
|Shredded Beef Stew
|$14.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
More about Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city
|S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉
|$14.60
More about Thai Hot Box
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|THAI BEEF STEW
|$16.00
Stewed beef chucks, beef ball, basil, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, celery, scallion & garlic in spicy beef broth. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
More about Malii Gramercy
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|M-9 Stewed Beef Basil
|$17.95
Tender and flavorful stewed beef sautéed with bell pepper and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
137 E 13th St,, New York
|S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉
|$14.60
More about Soothr
NOODLES
Soothr
204 East 13th street, New York
|Massaman Stewed Beef
|$24.00