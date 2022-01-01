Belgian waffles in New York
New York restaurants that serve belgian waffles
Bocado Cafe
1293 Lexington Ave, New York
|Belgian Waffle
|$22.00
fresh berries, whipped cream, organic maple syrup
HAMBURGERS
Harlem Public
3612 Broadway, New York
|Side Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffle
|$4.00
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$13.50
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Belgian Waffle
|$13.65