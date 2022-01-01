Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Consumer pic

 

Bocado Cafe

1293 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$22.00
fresh berries, whipped cream, organic maple syrup
More about Bocado Cafe
Harlem Public image

HAMBURGERS

Harlem Public

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Side Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffle$4.00
More about Harlem Public
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BELGIAN WAFFLE$13.50
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Belgian Waffle$13.65
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffles$6.70
Vermont Maple Syrup
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

