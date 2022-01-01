Biryani in New York
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|LS - Boneless Chicken Biryani
|$15.50
|Chicken Biryani (Boneless)
|$18.95
Hyderabadi style. Basmati rice with boneless chicken, garden herbs and whole masala served with mirchi ka salan (has peanuts) and raita.
Spice Symphony
150 East 50th St, New York
|Lamb Biryani
|$26.00
Fresh cubed lamb marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice, cooked in a sealed pot.
Asian Curry Hut - 534 9th Ave,SSTORE
534 9th Ave, New York
|chicken Dum biryani
|$12.99
GupShup
115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK
|Lucknowi Chicken Biryani
|$32.00
Lucknowi Chicken Biryani, Burani raita
|Tandoori Lamb chops - Barberry Biryani
|$42.00
Our seasoned lamb rack is braised for 3.5 hours until tender. It is on a bed of slow cooked saffron spiced hyderabadi biryani and comes with barberries and almonds.
|Goat Biryani
|$36.00
Mutton Biryani. Good for 4 or more folks. Please note the biryani for delivery/pick up does not come in a pastry lid