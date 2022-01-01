Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
LS - Boneless Chicken Biryani$15.50
Chicken Biryani (Boneless)$18.95
Hyderabadi style. Basmati rice with boneless chicken, garden herbs and whole masala served with mirchi ka salan (has peanuts) and raita.
More about Chote Nawab
Consumer pic

 

Spice Symphony

150 East 50th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lamb Biryani$26.00
Fresh cubed lamb marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice, cooked in a sealed pot.
More about Spice Symphony
Consumer pic

 

Asian Curry Hut - 534 9th Ave,SSTORE

534 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
chicken Dum biryani$12.99
More about Asian Curry Hut - 534 9th Ave,SSTORE
Item pic

 

GupShup

115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lucknowi Chicken Biryani$32.00
Lucknowi Chicken Biryani, Burani raita
Tandoori Lamb chops - Barberry Biryani$42.00
Our seasoned lamb rack is braised for 3.5 hours until tender. It is on a bed of slow cooked saffron spiced hyderabadi biryani and comes with barberries and almonds.
Goat Biryani$36.00
Mutton Biryani. Good for 4 or more folks. Please note the biryani for delivery/pick up does not come in a pastry lid
More about GupShup

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Hot And Sour Soup

Soba Noodles

Parrilla

Fruit Tarts

Chow Fun

Mapo Tofu

Chicken Katsu

Fried Scallops

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (528 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (704 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston