Blintz in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve blintz

Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blintz Souffle$16.00
Hand Rolled Ricotta Crepes Baked in a Cinnamon Custard with Vanilla Creme Anglaise
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar's

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Blintzes$3.99
More about Zabar's
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Blintz Plate$15.00
Two of our award-winning Ukrainian-style crepes filled with lightly seasoned farmer's cheese
Blintz Single$8.00
Our award-winning Ukrainian-style crepes filled with lightly seasoned farmer's cheese
More about Veselka
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blintzes$14.61
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Restaurant banner

 

Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street

139 W 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blintz Souffle$16.00
Hand Rolled Ricotta Crepes Baked in a Cinnamon Custard with Vanilla Creme Anglaise
More about Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka - Essex

115 Delancey Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blintz$8.00
Our award-winning Ukrainian-style crepe filled with lightly sweetened farmer's cheese.
More about Veselka - Essex

