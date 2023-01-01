Blintz in New York
New York restaurants that serve blintz
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Blintz Souffle
|$16.00
Hand Rolled Ricotta Crepes Baked in a Cinnamon Custard with Vanilla Creme Anglaise
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Blintz Plate
|$15.00
Two of our award-winning Ukrainian-style crepes filled with lightly seasoned farmer's cheese
|Blintz Single
|$8.00
Our award-winning Ukrainian-style crepes filled with lightly seasoned farmer's cheese
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Blintzes
|$14.61
Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street
139 W 14th Street, New York
