Blueberry pancakes in New York
New York restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Big Blueberry Pancake
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Blueberry pancake, served with berry compote, mascarpone cream & maple syrup.
Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$18.00
Buttermilk pancakes,Blueberry compote , maple syrup
Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$15.00
Vegan and gluten free pancakes with blueberry compote, almond brittle, and whipped cream.
Flipper's NYC
337 West Broadway, New York
|Blueberry Cream Cheese Pancake
|$18.00
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, CHEESE CREAM, FRESH BLUEBERRIES, BLUEBERRY SAUCE, CRUSHED PECAN
Friend Of A Farmer
77 Irving Place, New York
|BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
|$18.00
Bursting with fresh blueberries