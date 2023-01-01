Blueberry pancakes in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Item pic

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Big Blueberry Pancake$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Blueberry pancake, served with berry compote, mascarpone cream & maple syrup.
More about Kubeh
Item pic

 

Friedmans Hell's Kitchen

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes$18.00
Buttermilk pancakes,Blueberry compote , maple syrup
More about Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Pancakes$15.00
Vegan and gluten free pancakes with blueberry compote, almond brittle, and whipped cream.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
Item pic

 

Flipper's NYC

337 West Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Cream Cheese Pancake$18.00
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, CHEESE CREAM, FRESH BLUEBERRIES, BLUEBERRY SAUCE, CRUSHED PECAN
More about Flipper's NYC
Item pic

 

Friend Of A Farmer

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$18.00
Bursting with fresh blueberries
More about Friend Of A Farmer
Restaurant banner

 

Friedmans - Edison Hotel - 228 West 47 Street

228 West 47 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes$19.00
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel - 228 West 47 Street

