Blueberry pies in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve blueberry pies

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St New York NY 10036, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
Gluten Free Blueberry Apple Crumb pie
Our Gluten Free Blueberry Apple Crumb Pie combines ripe blueberries with chunks of Golden Delicious Apples — making for the perfect not-too-sweet, not-to-tart filling. But, we didn’t stop there: Each Blueberry Apple Crumb Pie is topped with brown sugar-coated chopped walnuts for a crunchy, sweet finish that’s sure to tantalize your taste buds.
***Please note that our gluten-free pies are made fresh to order in limited quantities and must be ordered ahead of time online.***
Blueberry Crumb Pie 10" (Seasonal)$45.00
Farm-fresh, plump, and juicy blueberries and a delectable oatmeal crumb topping with brown sugar, cloves, and cinnamon. After all, it’s prime blueberry season, which means it’s the perfect time to savor our Blueberry Crumb Pie. And, for an irresistible combination of flavors, top your slice with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Modern Bread & Bagel - 1427 3rd Avenue

1427 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka$5.95
Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka. Babka filled with lemon curd filling, blueberry compote filling, and vanilla crumble, topped with vanilla crumble. Contains eggs, dairy and corn.
Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka$5.95
Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka. Babka filled with lemon curd filling, blueberry compote filling, and vanilla crumble, topped with vanilla crumble. Contains eggs, dairy and corn.
Modern Bread & Bagel - Chelsea 139 W 14th Street

139 W 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka$5.95
Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka. Babka filled with lemon curd filling, blueberry compote filling, and vanilla crumble, topped with vanilla crumble. Contains eggs, dairy and corn.
