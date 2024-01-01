Blueberry pies in New York
New York restaurants that serve blueberry pies
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St New York NY 10036, New York
|Gluten Free Blueberry Apple Crumb pie
Our Gluten Free Blueberry Apple Crumb Pie combines ripe blueberries with chunks of Golden Delicious Apples — making for the perfect not-too-sweet, not-to-tart filling. But, we didn’t stop there: Each Blueberry Apple Crumb Pie is topped with brown sugar-coated chopped walnuts for a crunchy, sweet finish that’s sure to tantalize your taste buds.
***Please note that our gluten-free pies are made fresh to order in limited quantities and must be ordered ahead of time online.***
|Blueberry Crumb Pie 10" (Seasonal)
|$45.00
Farm-fresh, plump, and juicy blueberries and a delectable oatmeal crumb topping with brown sugar, cloves, and cinnamon. After all, it’s prime blueberry season, which means it’s the perfect time to savor our Blueberry Crumb Pie. And, for an irresistible combination of flavors, top your slice with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Modern Bread & Bagel - 1427 3rd Avenue
1427 3rd Avenue, New York
|Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka
|$5.95
Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka. Babka filled with lemon curd filling, blueberry compote filling, and vanilla crumble, topped with vanilla crumble. Contains eggs, dairy and corn.
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka
|$5.95
Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka. Babka filled with lemon curd filling, blueberry compote filling, and vanilla crumble, topped with vanilla crumble. Contains eggs, dairy and corn.
Modern Bread & Bagel - Chelsea 139 W 14th Street
139 W 14th Street, New York
|Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka
|$5.95
Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka. Babka filled with lemon curd filling, blueberry compote filling, and vanilla crumble, topped with vanilla crumble. Contains eggs, dairy and corn.