Brisket in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket Sandwich image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
Prime Brisket Slider$4.75
Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, horsey mayo, BBQ Sauce
Brisket Bacon Swiss$13.50
Prime brisket, thick-cut bacon, melted swiss, horsey mayo, grilled roll
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Brisket Bagel Sandwich$9.25
Brisket, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on ciabatta
Brisket & Shrooms' Sandwich$12.75
Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, brisket, Swiss cheese and a tangy horseradish aioli on our thick sliced rye bread.
More about Orwashers UWS
Brisket Sausage image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

Brookfield Place 225 Liberty Street, New York

Avg 4 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sausage$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Brisket Sausage image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

1492 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1260 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sausage$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Item pic

 

Three of Cups Restaurant

150 Sullivan St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
paprika aioli, giardiniera, greens
More about Three of Cups Restaurant
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BRISKET
Hot open brisket available as a Sandwich or as a Plate.
The Brisket Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Brisket Plate includes bread and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes with gravy.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Chili Nachos$18.00
16 Hour Brisket Sandwich$19.00
Brisket Burnt Ends$15.00
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Brisket Sausage image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

75 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 4.3 (1684 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sausage$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Ed's Brisket Burger$18.00
American Cheese, Pickles, Tartar, Fried Onions. Served with Fries
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Beef Brisket$49.00
topped with huckleberry peppercorn sauce, served with creamy mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Consumer pic

 

Hanoi House

119 St. Marks Pl., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Banh Mi$15.00
Slow cooked brisket, hoisin-caramelized onions, smoked chili sauce & cilantro on a baguette with a cup of pho broth for dipping
More about Hanoi House
Item pic

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket
Hot Open Brisket Sandwich$23.75
Brisket Sandwich$19.00
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Smoked Brisket Bao (2) image

 

Red Paper Clip

120 Christopher St., New York

Avg 4.3 (148 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Bao (2)$8.00
scallion / hoisin / tsai tsai
(Allergens: soybean, gluten, alliums, nightshades)
More about Red Paper Clip
Pho: Steak and Brisket image

 

PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho: Steak and Brisket$15.00
noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge.
More about PLUM
Brisket Sandwich image

 

Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Burger$32.00
Smoked Brisket LB$46.00
Brisket Sandwich$25.00
More about Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
Brisket Sausage image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

103 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (4653 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sausage$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Brisket Sausage image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

1407 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.5 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sausage$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Uluh image

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slow Cook Beef Brisket & Daikon Rice Vermicelli$23.00
Light Spice
More about Uluh
Restaurant banner

 

Fiddler’s Glatt

500 grand st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket$7.99
More about Fiddler’s Glatt

Map

