Brisket in New York
New York restaurants that serve brisket
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
|Prime Brisket Slider
|$4.75
Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, horsey mayo, BBQ Sauce
|Brisket Bacon Swiss
|$13.50
Prime brisket, thick-cut bacon, melted swiss, horsey mayo, grilled roll
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Hot Brisket Bagel Sandwich
|$9.25
Brisket, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on ciabatta
|Brisket & Shrooms' Sandwich
|$12.75
Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, brisket, Swiss cheese and a tangy horseradish aioli on our thick sliced rye bread.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Brookfield Place 225 Liberty Street, New York
|Brisket Sausage
|$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
|Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
1492 2nd Avenue, New York
|Brisket Sausage
|$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
|Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Three of Cups Restaurant
150 Sullivan St, New York
|Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
paprika aioli, giardiniera, greens
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|BRISKET
Hot open brisket available as a Sandwich or as a Plate.
The Brisket Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Brisket Plate includes bread and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes with gravy.
Mexi-Kosher NYC
100 West 83rd Street, New York
|Brisket Chili Nachos
|$18.00
|16 Hour Brisket Sandwich
|$19.00
|Brisket Burnt Ends
|$15.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
75 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Brisket Sausage
|$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
|Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
SEAFOOD
Ed's Lobster Bar
155 Grand St, New York
|Ed's Brisket Burger
|$18.00
American Cheese, Pickles, Tartar, Fried Onions. Served with Fries
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_
|$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Prime Beef Brisket
|$49.00
topped with huckleberry peppercorn sauce, served with creamy mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables
Hanoi House
119 St. Marks Pl., New York
|Brisket Banh Mi
|$15.00
Slow cooked brisket, hoisin-caramelized onions, smoked chili sauce & cilantro on a baguette with a cup of pho broth for dipping
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Brisket
|Hot Open Brisket Sandwich
|$23.75
|Brisket Sandwich
|$19.00
Red Paper Clip
120 Christopher St., New York
|Smoked Brisket Bao (2)
|$8.00
scallion / hoisin / tsai tsai
(Allergens: soybean, gluten, alliums, nightshades)
PLUM
210 West 94th Street, Manhattan
|Pho: Steak and Brisket
|$15.00
noodle soup in homemade 12 hrs simmered beef broth, thin rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, onion, shallots, jalapenos and lime wedge.
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Brisket Burger
|$32.00
|Smoked Brisket LB
|$46.00
|Brisket Sandwich
|$25.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
103 2nd Avenue, New York
|Brisket Sausage
|$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
|Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_
|$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
1407 Broadway, New York
|Brisket Sausage
|$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
|Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_
|$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
DIM SUM
Uluh
152A 2nd Avenue, New York
|Slow Cook Beef Brisket & Daikon Rice Vermicelli
|$23.00
Light Spice