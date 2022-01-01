Buffalo chicken salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Hill and Bay
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$19.95
Fried boneless chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, diced carrots & celery, cheddar, blue cheese dressing.
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Buffalo Tossed Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing, Crumbled Blue Cheese
**GF**