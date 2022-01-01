Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$19.95
Fried boneless chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, diced carrots & celery, cheddar, blue cheese dressing.
More about Hill and Bay
Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Buffalo Tossed Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing, Crumbled Blue Cheese
**GF**
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.95
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC

