Buffalo chicken sandwiches in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hello Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Pulled chicken, Hello Buffalo Sauce,
blue cheese dressing, pickled celery.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, Housemade Buffalo Sauce, Buttermilk Dressing, Brioche Roll, Kosher Pickles
More about Chez Nick
Item pic

 

Printers Alley - 215 W 40th St

215 W 40th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Buffalo Marinated Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato On A Toasted Baguette, Served With Fries or Salad.
More about Printers Alley - 215 W 40th St
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C, New York

Avg 4.6 (4153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce topped with Ranch on a Toasted Roll.
More about Bobwhite Counter
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.50
More about Pier i Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$21.00
spicy buttermilk boneless chicken, fire sauce, celery hearts, bleu cheese, sesame bun, fries
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$21.00
spicy buttermilk boneless chicken, fire sauce, celery hearts, bleu cheese, sesame bun, fries
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Item pic

 

Jackdaw - 213 2nd Avenue

213 Second Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Toasted Baguette Loaded With Buffalo Chicken, Irish Cheddar, Crispy Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & A Side of Irish Tayto Chips.
More about Jackdaw - 213 2nd Avenue
Creamline image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Creamline - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Creamline - Chelsea Market
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.05
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

