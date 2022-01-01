Buffalo chicken sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Hello Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Pulled chicken, Hello Buffalo Sauce,
blue cheese dressing, pickled celery.
More about Chez Nick
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, Housemade Buffalo Sauce, Buttermilk Dressing, Brioche Roll, Kosher Pickles
More about Printers Alley - 215 W 40th St
Printers Alley - 215 W 40th St
215 W 40th St, New York
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Buffalo Marinated Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato On A Toasted Baguette, Served With Fries or Salad.
More about Bobwhite Counter
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bobwhite Counter
94 Avenue C, New York
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce topped with Ranch on a Toasted Roll.
More about Pier i Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$21.00
spicy buttermilk boneless chicken, fire sauce, celery hearts, bleu cheese, sesame bun, fries
|CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$21.00
spicy buttermilk boneless chicken, fire sauce, celery hearts, bleu cheese, sesame bun, fries
More about Jackdaw - 213 2nd Avenue
Jackdaw - 213 2nd Avenue
213 Second Avenue, New York
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Toasted Baguette Loaded With Buffalo Chicken, Irish Cheddar, Crispy Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & A Side of Irish Tayto Chips.
More about Creamline - Chelsea Market
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
Creamline - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00