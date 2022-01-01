Bulgogi in New York
New York restaurants that serve bulgogi
MOKBAR - Lexington
601 lexington ave, New York
|Bulgogi
|$18.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring marinated ribeye, triple seasonal kimchi, poached egg, sesame seed, and scallions. Just like mazemen ramen, this bowl does NOT come with broth!
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
12 Park Ave, New York
|Shiitake Mushrooms ‘Bulgogi’ Served in Sizzling Plate
|$21.00
Marinated shiitake mushrooms, asparagus, broccoli, and onions served in sizzling plate
JoJu Midtown, 5th Avenue - JoJu- 5th Ave, Midtown
555 5th Ave, New York
|#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl
|$15.95
Korean style thinly sliced rib-eye beef.
Bowl comes with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots.
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
|#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi
|$14.95
Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef with a light topping of mild kimchi.
Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro.
***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.