Bulgogi in New York

New York restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

 

MOKBAR - Lexington

601 lexington ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bulgogi$18.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring marinated ribeye, triple seasonal kimchi, poached egg, sesame seed, and scallions. Just like mazemen ramen, this bowl does NOT come with broth!
More about MOKBAR - Lexington
Item pic

 

Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave

12 Park Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shiitake Mushrooms ‘Bulgogi’ Served in Sizzling Plate$21.00
Marinated shiitake mushrooms, asparagus, broccoli, and onions served in sizzling plate
More about Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl image

 

JoJu Midtown, 5th Avenue - JoJu- 5th Ave, Midtown

555 5th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl$15.95
Korean style thinly sliced rib-eye beef.
Bowl comes with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots.
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi$14.95
Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef with a light topping of mild kimchi.
Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro.
***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
More about JoJu Midtown, 5th Avenue - JoJu- 5th Ave, Midtown

