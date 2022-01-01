Burritos in New York
New York restaurants that serve burritos
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Breakfast Burrito
|$18.00
|Santa Fe Burrito
|$18.50
black beans, rice, guacamole, cheddar, and jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of crema and salsa roja
Mayan Bistro
854 Amsterdam Aveue, New York
|BURRITO MAYA
|$10.00
mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese , avocado,sour cream
OneSeed
111 Murray Street,, New York
|Unbound Burrito
|$13.50
Brown Rice. Grass-Fed Ground Beef. Bell Peppers. Black Beans. Sautéed Onions. Oven Roasted Basil Tomatoes. Cilantro. Jalapeños.
SAUCE: Spicy Five Pepper
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
219 E 116th St, New York
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$10.95
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, in a whole wheat tortilla served with Sriracha aioli.
St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
12 Saint Marks Place, New York
|VSPOT Molida Burrito
|$15.00
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
12 saint marks pl, New york
|Scrambled Egg Burrito
|$14.50
Colombian plant based egg scramble (gf), Mexican rice, Colombian red beans, cheese, spicy avocado sauce, salsa, shredded lettuce, pico & crema stuffed in a whole wheat wrap. **Make it a bowl
|Mushroom Lover Burrito
|$16.50
Sazon seasoned grilled mushrooms, rice, beans, spicy avocado sauce, salsa roja, pico de gallo, vegan sour cream, shredded lettuce, yellow cheese in a grilled whole wheat tortilla wrap
|Grilled Cauliflower Burrito
|$16.50
Grilled & seasoned cauliflower wrapped in a whole wheat burrito with Mexican yellow rice, Colombian red beans, pico de gallo, spicy avocado sauce, shredded lettuce, salsa, queso & crema
Mexi-Kosher NYC
100 West 83rd Street, New York
|Mexi-KO Burrito
|(LS)Chicken Burrito
|$13.95
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Burrito Loco
|$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
|Surf & Turf Burrito
|$20.00
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Burrito
|$15.00
Bowl Or Wrap With Rice, Black Beans, Chihuahua, Guacamole &Salsa
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Burrito
|$13.00
|Burrito
|$13.00
Toloache - E. 82nd St.
166 East 82nd Street, New York
|Burrito Toloache, Chicken
|$18.00
Rice, beans, chicken, Mexican cheeses, pico, guacamole & salsa verde
|Burrito Toloache
|$16.00
Rice, beans, Mexican cheeses, pico, guacamole & salsa verde
|Burrito Toloache, Steak
|$20.00
Rice, beans, steak, Mexican cheeses, pico, guacamole & salsa verde
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Superhero Burrito
|$17.00
eggs or tofu, roasted potatoes, onion, mushroom, vegan mozzarella, wrapped in a sprouted grain tortilla and served with house made tofu sour cream and tomato salsa *Can be made vegan/gluten free
|Burrito Salsa
|$1.00
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Lamb Barbacoa Burrito
|$16.00
Slow roasted and pulled lamb leg, yellow Mexican rice, black beans, salsa arbol, jack cheddar cheese, crema and tomato pico de gallo wrapped in out handmade flour tortillas.
|Lunch Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
|Lunch Veggie Burrito
|$14.00
Amor Loco
134 West 46th Street, New York
|Burrito Loco
|$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
|Surf & Turf Burrito
|$20.00
SVK - NYC 23rd
119 E 23rd St, New York
|ESO Build Your Own Burrito
|$12.00
Build your own burrito. Seasoned Rice with all your favorite Sous Vide Protein or Veggies, Fillings & Sauce.
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|Burrito
|$17.00
Stuffed with rice and beans and your choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
|Burrito Bowl
|$19.00
Your protein and beans choice, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
|Burrito Enchilado
|$21.00
Smothered in our homemade enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese.
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|BIG BURRITO
|$16.00
chicken, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce & tomato, guacamole in a wrap
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Burrito
|$18.00
Irving Farm New York
224 W 79th St, New York
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito^
|$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
|Breakfast Burrito^
|$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado. Served with salsa verde and salsa roja.
FRENCH FRIES
Ellington in the Park
Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York
|Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
Carrot Express NYC
18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Taqueria 86
210 west 94st, NY
|Burrito Skirt Steak
|$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Burrito Grilled Chicken
|$11.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Burrito de Birria
|$14.95
Canyon Road
1470 1st Avenue, New York
|Roasted Vegetable Burrito
|$16.95
with fresh tomatoes, red onion & cilantro salsa
- 2