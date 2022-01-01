Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve burritos

Santa Fe Burrito image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$18.00
Santa Fe Burrito$18.50
black beans, rice, guacamole, cheddar, and jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of crema and salsa roja
More about Santa Fe
Banner pic

 

Mayan Bistro

854 Amsterdam Aveue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BURRITO MAYA$10.00
mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese , avocado,sour cream
More about Mayan Bistro
OneSeed image

 

OneSeed

111 Murray Street,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Unbound Burrito$13.50
Brown Rice. Grass-Fed Ground Beef. Bell Peppers. Black Beans. Sautéed Onions. Oven Roasted Basil Tomatoes. Cilantro. Jalapeños.
SAUCE: Spicy Five Pepper
More about OneSeed
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant image

 

Hot Jalapeño Restaurant

219 E 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (92 reviews)
Fast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$10.95
More about Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, in a whole wheat tortilla served with Sriracha aioli.
More about Friedman's
Item pic

 

St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club

12 Saint Marks Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VSPOT Molida Burrito$15.00
More about St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
Item pic

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

12 saint marks pl, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scrambled Egg Burrito$14.50
Colombian plant based egg scramble (gf), Mexican rice, Colombian red beans, cheese, spicy avocado sauce, salsa, shredded lettuce, pico & crema stuffed in a whole wheat wrap. **Make it a bowl
Mushroom Lover Burrito$16.50
Sazon seasoned grilled mushrooms, rice, beans, spicy avocado sauce, salsa roja, pico de gallo, vegan sour cream, shredded lettuce, yellow cheese in a grilled whole wheat tortilla wrap
Grilled Cauliflower Burrito$16.50
Grilled & seasoned cauliflower wrapped in a whole wheat burrito with Mexican yellow rice, Colombian red beans, pico de gallo, spicy avocado sauce, shredded lettuce, salsa, queso & crema
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexi-KO Burrito
(LS)Chicken Burrito$13.95
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Anejo - Tribeca image

 

Anejo - Tribeca

301 Church Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$14.00
More about Anejo - Tribeca
Burrito Loco image

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Loco$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
Surf & Turf Burrito$20.00
More about Toro Loco NYC
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$15.00
Bowl Or Wrap With Rice, Black Beans, Chihuahua, Guacamole &Salsa
More about Conmigo
Burrito image

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$13.00
Burrito$13.00
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Item pic

 

Toloache - E. 82nd St.

166 East 82nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Toloache, Chicken$18.00
Rice, beans, chicken, Mexican cheeses, pico, guacamole & salsa verde
Burrito Toloache$16.00
Rice, beans, Mexican cheeses, pico, guacamole & salsa verde
Burrito Toloache, Steak$20.00
Rice, beans, steak, Mexican cheeses, pico, guacamole & salsa verde
More about Toloache - E. 82nd St.
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Superhero Burrito$17.00
eggs or tofu, roasted potatoes, onion, mushroom, vegan mozzarella, wrapped in a sprouted grain tortilla and served with house made tofu sour cream and tomato salsa *Can be made vegan/gluten free
Burrito Salsa$1.00
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Barbacoa Burrito$16.00
Slow roasted and pulled lamb leg, yellow Mexican rice, black beans, salsa arbol, jack cheddar cheese, crema and tomato pico de gallo wrapped in out handmade flour tortillas.
Lunch Chicken Burrito$14.00
Lunch Veggie Burrito$14.00
More about Anejo
Burrito Loco image

 

Amor Loco

134 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Loco$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
Surf & Turf Burrito$20.00
More about Amor Loco
Item pic

 

SVK - NYC 23rd

119 E 23rd St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ESO Build Your Own Burrito$12.00
Build your own burrito. Seasoned Rice with all your favorite Sous Vide Protein or Veggies, Fillings & Sauce.
More about SVK - NYC 23rd
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito$17.00
Stuffed with rice and beans and your choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Burrito Bowl$19.00
Your protein and beans choice, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Burrito Enchilado$21.00
Smothered in our homemade enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BIG BURRITO$16.00
chicken, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce & tomato, guacamole in a wrap
More about The Viand
Best Burger image

HAMBURGERS

BB’s

53 Little West 12th St, New York

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Burrito$12.00
More about BB’s
Item pic

 

Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$18.00
More about Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
Irving Farm New York image

 

Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
More about Irving Farm New York
Item pic

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado. Served with salsa verde and salsa roja.
More about Friedman's
Mexicoma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexicoma

1633 2ND AVE., New York

Avg 3.4 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito$14.00
More about Mexicoma
Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$14.00
More about Ellington in the Park
Item pic

 

Carrot Express NYC

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
More about Carrot Express NYC
Burrito Skirt Steak image

 

Taqueria 86

210 west 94st, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Skirt Steak$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Burrito Grilled Chicken$11.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Burrito de Birria$14.95
More about Taqueria 86
Canyon Road image

 

Canyon Road

1470 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Vegetable Burrito$16.95
with fresh tomatoes, red onion & cilantro salsa
More about Canyon Road
Banner pic

 

Casa Supreme

857 Ninth Avenue North Store, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chorizo Burrito$12.00
More about Casa Supreme
Consumer pic

 

Sabor a México 1

1744 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$16.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Ground Beef Burrito$16.00
Shrimp Burrito$17.00
More about Sabor a México 1

