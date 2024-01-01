New York restaurants you'll love
Must-try New York restaurants
Little Alley - 550 3rd ave
550 3rd ave, New York
|Popular items
|蒜炒小白菜 Stir Fried Bok Choy with Garlic (GF, V)
|$20.00
Bok Choy, Garlic
|小椒牛肉丝 Shredded Pepper Steak
|$24.00
Shredded Beef, Green Chili, Onion, Garlic, Ginger
|红烧甲鱼 Braised Soft-Shelled Turtle
|$35.00
Sea Bass, Chef’s Secret Sauce, Scallion *Can be deboned
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter - West Village
581 Hudson St, New York
|Popular items
|Butchers Burger
|$20.00
Beet and Akua Kelp Patty, Guyere, Tomato, Arugula, Caramelized onion, harissa aioli, dijon mustard, truffle chips
Beet & kelp patty*: beets, carrots, onion, garlic, garlic powder, chickpea flour, coriander, green curry, herbs de provence, kelp burger, salt. Akua Kelp Mix : Kelp, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Crimini Mushrooms, Pea Protein, Black Beans, Quinoa, Organic Coconut Aminos (Organic Coconut Nectar, Organic Pure Coconut Blossom Sap, Natural Unrefined Sea Salt), Potato Starch, Nutritional Yeast, Tomato Powder, Chickpea Flour, Pea Starch, Spices, Konjac, Agar
|Banana Bread
|$5.00
Vegan
Contains: Walnuts, Gluten and Soy
|13 - Goddess of Green (16oz)
|$12.00
Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Fennel, Pineapple, Thyme and Spirulina
Sant Ambroeus - Gelateria
267 Lafayette Street, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Tonno
|$9.00
|Caprese Panini*
|$9.00
|Salmone
|$13.50
Sushi & Co 3 - 980 6th Avenue
980 6th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Black BLACK Dragon Eel
|$21.95
Natural Black Rice, Avocado, Cucumber and Eel on Top
|Spicy Tuna
|$9.50
Spicy Tuna, Crunch and spicy mayo on top
|Black Dragon Eel
|$20.95
Avocado, cucumber, imitation Crab inside, Eel on Top. Picture shows natural Black rice Black Dragon Eel.
Osteria Accademia
646 Amsterdam Ave, NYC
|Popular items
|D - CHICKEN PARM
|$27.00
Aromatic Breadcrumbs topping
|D - BURRATA
|$17.00
White Asparagus, Yellow & Red Beets, Light Balsamic & Basil
|D - ORATA
|$31.00
Grilled With Broccoli di Rabe & Roasted Potatoes.
Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Popular items
|Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream.
|Crowd Pleaser Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Crowd Pleaser Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.
|Cookies & Buttercream Cake Slice
Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles.
Alidoro - Moynihan Train Hall
383 West 31st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Gothamist
|$18.00
prosciutto, burrata, lemon basil pesto, sun-dried tomato paste
|Matthew
|$16.00
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, dressing
|Alyssa
|$16.00
smoked turkey, fresh mozzarella, arugula, dressing
Adrienne's Pizzabar - Stone St - 87 Pearl Street
54 Stone Street, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Full Pan Original Old Fashioned Square
|$28.00
crushed tomatoes, homemade fresh mozzarella
|Full Pan White Old Fashioned Square
|$28.00
ricotta, homemade fresh mozzarella
|Adrienne's Meatball Salad
|$18.40
6oz pork & beef meatball, ricotta cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, red wine vinaigrette
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe Restaurant
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Habañero Mashed Sweet Potatoes
|$8.00
(contains dairy)
|Santa Fe Burger
|$24.00
Pat La Fried beef, lettuce, tomato, chipotle-onion marmalade, aged cheddar, dill pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun with chili dust shoestring fries, garlic aioli, ketchup
|Esquites
|$10.00
charred fresh corn, poblano, jalapeño, pickled red onions, cilantro, lime, cotija cheese, chipotle mayo
Perk Coffee - 96th Street
1867 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.00
Pure Essence, Chilled. Immerse yourself in the simplicity of our Cold Brew. Slow-steeped to perfection, it's a canvas of cool, bold flavors—a refreshing muse for the creative soul.
|Drip Coffee
|$0.00
Perk's Signature Blend. A daily muse in a cup. Our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee unveils layers of flavor, awakening your artistic senses with every sip.
|Coffee Box 96oz
|$35.00
Fuel Creativity Together. The Coffee Box, a generous 96 ounces of communal inspiration. Share the Perk love—because creativity knows no bounds.
HITW FiDi - HITW FiDi
15 Cliff Street, New York
|Popular items
|Lemon Broccolini Orecchiette
|$17.00
Lemon pesto, capers, garlic crumb, fried parsley
|Hole in the Wall Power Bowl
|$19.00
Quinoa, sauteed mushrooms, roasted yams, grilled broccolini, marinated feta, cilantro, sambal emulsion, toasted seeds
|Pulled Pork Benedict
|$22.00
Slow braised pork, poached eggs, hollandaise, chili threads, fried parsley, sourdough
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Rosemary's East
350 1st Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Fusilli Alla Napoletana
|$22.00
pomodoro, house made burrata, basil puree, fresno chili, pine nuts, parmigiana
Allergies: gluten*, dairy*, nuts*, allium, capsicum, nightshade
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$24.00
tomato cream sauce, stracciatella, EVOO
Allergies: gluten*, dairy, allium
|Octopus Calabrese
|$24.00
ceci beans, 'nduja, grilled sourdough
Caffè Panna -
77 irving place, New York
|Popular items
|Caffè Panna x S'well Pint Chiller
|$38.00
The Caffè Panna x S'well Ice Cream Pint Chiller
|SIDE OF PANNA
|$5.00
One 9oz cup of our signature freshly whipped Italian imported cream
|Pints
|$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna
|$9.50
Spicy Tuna, Crunch and spicy mayo on top
|Any Pick 3 (Sushi +Teriyaki)
|$20.95
MOstPopular----Choose ANY 3 items ( Sushi Rolls or Teriyaki) and Choice of Salad
|4 Roll Box (Taste 4 rolls for 2 roll price)
|$23.95
Choice of 4 different Rolls (5 pcs each) + Choice of Salad.
Sandro's Restaurant - 322 East 86th Street
322 East 86th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Alla Bolognese
|$25.00
To reduce waste, kindly let us know if you would like complimentary bread with your delivery by clicking "bread" in the Extras section. If no selection is made then we will not send bread.
|Tropea Salad
|$16.00
Red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil.
To reduce waste, kindly let us know if you would like complimentary bread with your delivery by clicking "bread" in the Extras section. If no selection is made then we will not send bread.
|Spaghettini Al Limone
|$26.00
Sandro's specialty creamy lemon sauce.
To reduce waste, kindly let us know if you would like complimentary bread with your delivery by clicking "bread" in the Extras section. If no selection is made then we will not send bread.
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Popular items
|Bagel & Spread
|$5.50
Gluten Free. Choice of bagel, choice of spread.
|Glazed Donuts
|$5.25
Raised Yeast Donuts with vanilla frsoting. Gluten free, nut free, soy free. Contains dairy.
|Cinnamon Bun Slice
|$6.50
Gluten Free, Soy Free, Nut Free. Contains Dairy and Corn.
The Corner Chinese Restaurant
698 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Angel Hair Rice Pasta
|$14.00
With or without curry
|Chicken Imperial
|$18.00
The secret recipe stolen by General Tsao.
|Sweet and Sour Pineapple Chicken GF
|$22.00
Our hand sourced chicken sauteed with the sweetest Hawaiian Gold pineapples.
Cafe Metro
475 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Create Your Own Sandwich
|$11.50
Choose Your Bread, 1 Protein, 1 Cheese, 3 Vegetable Toppings, 1 Spread.
|High Protein
|$10.50
Egg Whites, Grilled Chicken, Spinach
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.95
Chia Seeds, Granola, Greek Yogurt, Oat Milk, Rolled Oats, Strawberries
Gorin Ramen Gotham West
600 11th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Miso Ramen
|$19.00
Best Miso Ramen in NY! Dashi-Chicken broth with Miso, wavy thin noodle, Aburi pork Chashu, ground chicken, scalion, corn, bamboo shoots and bean sprouts This Authentic Sapporo Style Miso Ramen is one of our best sellers!
|Zunda (Vegan Soy Soup/Noodle/No-Meat Protein)
Soy Sauce base - vegetable broth, Vegan noodle, Aburi tofu, onion, Edamame, Bamboo Shoot, Shredded ginger, Wood Ear Mushroom. The Broth is made from Various Vegetables with Kombu (Sea Kelp）”Tare”.
Zunda means Edamame in Fukushima dialect in Japan. Our vegan ramen outperforms common meat-containing ramen. Its broth made from various types of vegetables maximizes the flavor of every vegetable. That broth and kombu “tare” makes very dedicate clear soup. Vegan noodle without egg.
|Kitakata (Soy Sauce)
Our signature Ramen. Only available at Gorin in NYC.
Kitakata Ramen is made of Dashi-chicken Shoyu (Soy-Sauce) broth, wavy flat noodle, topped with, 4 pieces of melting Aburi pork chashu, scallion, bean sprout, and bamboo shoot.
Kitakata is one of the 3 major Ramen categories along with Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen and Sapporo Miso Ramen.
Kitakata ramen is characterized by matured flat noodle with lots of water. The noodle is firm, filling, and has a unique texture when chewed. Also, it mixes well with soup.
As Kitakata city is famous for its soy sauce (Shoyu), sake and miso, Kitakata Ramen was born in this rich and pure environment in the pursuit of quality.
Sapporo is a city in Hokkaido Prefecture. Hakata is a city in Fukuoka Prefecture. Kitakata is a city in Fukushima Prefecture. Each ramen is based on the food culture of each city.
*Dashi - stock made from fish and kelp, used in Japanese cooking.
喜多方ラーメンが味わえるのはニューヨークではここだけです！
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Popular items
|Diavola Pizza
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & soppressata (pepperoni).
|Rustica Pizza
|$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, & sausage.
|Paccheri alla Genovese
|$20.00
Homemade Jumbo Rigatoni with Slow Cooked Onion Ragù, Veal and Parmigiano Reggiano DOP
The Expat
64 Tiemann Place, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.50
Start at 6 pieces
|Classic Thai Basil Fried Rice (Gluten Free)
|$14.00
Comforting crave-worthy classic served with either chicken or shrimp. Gluten-free.
|Crispy Curried Tofu Bites
|$8.00
Light & crispy fried cubes of silky tofu dusted in our signature curry seasoning. Gluten Free
Spice Symphony 31st - Indian and Indo Chinese
182 Lexington Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Baingan Bhurta
|$18.00
Smoky roasted eggplant sautéed with onions and tomatoes.
|Shrimp Piri Piri
|$10.00
Spicy shrimp in cedar vinegar, curry leaves and goan chilies
|Dhaniwal Korma
|$21.00
Bruised lomb in yogurt, caramelized onions, garlic, almonds, and fresh coriander.
Upside Pizza - Garment District
270 W 39th St, New York
|Popular items
|Fuzzy Dunlop Pie
|$32.00
House Pickled Peppers, Berkshire Pork, Splotched Sauce & Mozzarella - A little kick but nothing to crazy on the spice scale. A truly magnificent slice.
|Cheese Pie
|$24.00
|Falcowitz Pie
|$32.00
Neat Burger
25 Cleveland place, New York
|Popular items
|Cheez Burger
|$8.99
Neat Patty, Cheez, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard on brioche bun.
|Buffalo Chick'n
|$11.99
Crispy Chick'n, raw slaw, pickles, creamy buffalo ranch, buffalo sauce, on a brioche bun.
|Neat Burger
|$10.99
Double Neat Patty, Cheez, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles, Neat Sauce, on a brioche bun.
Tartinery - Greenwich Village
233 Thompson Street, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Green Boost
|$9.00
apple, cucumber, celery. kale
|Up Beet
|$9.00
beet, carrot, ginger, apple , lemon
|Lunch Combo
|$15.50
Pick a Soup Pick a small tartine
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Popular items
|3 Meat Combo
|$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|2 Ribs Kids
|$6.75
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides. GF
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Bagel - Single
|$1.85
Orwashers bakery has mastered the bagel, a traditional version with a crisp chewy crust, and delicate soft interior.
|Hand Filled Jelly Donuts (UWS)
|$5.00
Hand Filled with your choice of local jam by Beth's Farm Kitchen
|Butter Croissant
|$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
Lovely's
642 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|NY Coffee Crumb
|$5.25
Cinnamon swirl upside-down bundt cake
|Charlotte's Special
|$8.50
Single lovely's patty, American cheese, lots of onions, pickles, and steamed bun, Charlotte's sauce.
|Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Lovely's Burgers Served on Butter Toasted Bun, Mayo, Pickles
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
palm sugar vinaigrette, pomegranate, mint
|Half Chicken
|$29.00
pomme puree, sauteed broccoli rabe, wild mushroom jus
|Honeynut Squash
|$18.00
chopped burrata, brown butter bang bang, sesame seeds
BK★JANI - - 601 Lex Ave
601 Lexington Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Beef Tikka Skewer
|$7.00
the most tender piece of marinated beef you've ever tried
|_Backyard
The classic american cheese, kosher pickles, onions, tomato, ketchup mayo and mustard.
|Lamb Chopss
|$16.00
best lamb chops you'll ever have. Grass-fed lamb chops are marinated with our house special dry rub and cooked medium-rare