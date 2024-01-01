New York restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New York

Must-try New York restaurants

Banner pic

 

Little Alley - 550 3rd ave

550 3rd ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
蒜炒小白菜 Stir Fried Bok Choy with Garlic (GF, V)$20.00
Bok Choy, Garlic
小椒牛肉丝 Shredded Pepper Steak$24.00
Shredded Beef, Green Chili, Onion, Garlic, Ginger
红烧甲鱼 Braised Soft-Shelled Turtle$35.00
Sea Bass, Chef’s Secret Sauce, Scallion *Can be deboned
More about Little Alley - 550 3rd ave
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter - West Village

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Butchers Burger$20.00
Beet and Akua Kelp Patty, Guyere, Tomato, Arugula, Caramelized onion, harissa aioli, dijon mustard, truffle chips
Beet & kelp patty*: beets, carrots, onion, garlic, garlic powder, chickpea flour, coriander, green curry, herbs de provence, kelp burger, salt. Akua Kelp Mix : Kelp, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Crimini Mushrooms, Pea Protein, Black Beans, Quinoa, Organic Coconut Aminos (Organic Coconut Nectar, Organic Pure Coconut Blossom Sap, Natural Unrefined Sea Salt), Potato Starch, Nutritional Yeast, Tomato Powder, Chickpea Flour, Pea Starch, Spices, Konjac, Agar
Banana Bread$5.00
Vegan
Contains: Walnuts, Gluten and Soy
13 - Goddess of Green (16oz)$12.00
Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Fennel, Pineapple, Thyme and Spirulina
More about The Butcher's Daughter - West Village
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus - Gelateria

267 Lafayette Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tonno$9.00
Caprese Panini*$9.00
Salmone$13.50
More about Sant Ambroeus - Gelateria
Consumer pic

 

Sushi & Co 3 - 980 6th Avenue

980 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black BLACK Dragon Eel$21.95
Natural Black Rice, Avocado, Cucumber and Eel on Top
Spicy Tuna$9.50
Spicy Tuna, Crunch and spicy mayo on top
Black Dragon Eel$20.95
Avocado, cucumber, imitation Crab inside, Eel on Top. Picture shows natural Black rice Black Dragon Eel.
More about Sushi & Co 3 - 980 6th Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Osteria Accademia

646 Amsterdam Ave, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
D - CHICKEN PARM$27.00
Aromatic Breadcrumbs topping
D - BURRATA$17.00
White Asparagus, Yellow & Red Beets, Light Balsamic & Basil
D - ORATA$31.00
Grilled With Broccoli di Rabe & Roasted Potatoes.
More about Osteria Accademia
Billy's Bakery image

 

Billy's Bakery - Chelsea

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream.
Crowd Pleaser Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Crowd Pleaser Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.
Cookies & Buttercream Cake Slice
Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles.
More about Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
Banner pic

 

Alidoro - Moynihan Train Hall

383 West 31st Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gothamist$18.00
prosciutto, burrata, lemon basil pesto, sun-dried tomato paste
Matthew$16.00
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, dressing
Alyssa$16.00
smoked turkey, fresh mozzarella, arugula, dressing
More about Alidoro - Moynihan Train Hall
Consumer pic

 

Adrienne's Pizzabar - Stone St - 87 Pearl Street

54 Stone Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Pan Original Old Fashioned Square$28.00
crushed tomatoes, homemade fresh mozzarella
Full Pan White Old Fashioned Square$28.00
ricotta, homemade fresh mozzarella
Adrienne's Meatball Salad$18.40
6oz pork & beef meatball, ricotta cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, red wine vinaigrette
More about Adrienne's Pizzabar - Stone St - 87 Pearl Street
Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe Restaurant

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Habañero Mashed Sweet Potatoes$8.00
(contains dairy)
Santa Fe Burger$24.00
Pat La Fried beef, lettuce, tomato, chipotle-onion marmalade, aged cheddar, dill pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun with chili dust shoestring fries, garlic aioli, ketchup
Esquites$10.00
charred fresh corn, poblano, jalapeño, pickled red onions, cilantro, lime, cotija cheese, chipotle mayo
More about Santa Fe Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Perk Coffee - 96th Street

1867 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.00
Pure Essence, Chilled. Immerse yourself in the simplicity of our Cold Brew. Slow-steeped to perfection, it's a canvas of cool, bold flavors—a refreshing muse for the creative soul.
Drip Coffee$0.00
Perk's Signature Blend. A daily muse in a cup. Our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee unveils layers of flavor, awakening your artistic senses with every sip.
Coffee Box 96oz$35.00
Fuel Creativity Together. The Coffee Box, a generous 96 ounces of communal inspiration. Share the Perk love—because creativity knows no bounds.
More about Perk Coffee - 96th Street
Banner pic

 

HITW FiDi - HITW FiDi

15 Cliff Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Broccolini Orecchiette$17.00
Lemon pesto, capers, garlic crumb, fried parsley
Hole in the Wall Power Bowl$19.00
Quinoa, sauteed mushrooms, roasted yams, grilled broccolini, marinated feta, cilantro, sambal emulsion, toasted seeds
Pulled Pork Benedict$22.00
Slow braised pork, poached eggs, hollandaise, chili threads, fried parsley, sourdough
More about HITW FiDi - HITW FiDi
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary's East

350 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fusilli Alla Napoletana$22.00
pomodoro, house made burrata, basil puree, fresno chili, pine nuts, parmigiana
Allergies: gluten*, dairy*, nuts*, allium, capsicum, nightshade
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$24.00
tomato cream sauce, stracciatella, EVOO
Allergies: gluten*, dairy, allium
Octopus Calabrese$24.00
ceci beans, 'nduja, grilled sourdough
More about Rosemary's East
Banner pic

 

Caffè Panna -

77 irving place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caffè Panna x S'well Pint Chiller$38.00
The Caffè Panna x S'well Ice Cream Pint Chiller
SIDE OF PANNA$5.00
One 9oz cup of our signature freshly whipped Italian imported cream
Pints$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Caffè Panna -
Sushi & Co image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna$9.50
Spicy Tuna, Crunch and spicy mayo on top
Any Pick 3 (Sushi +Teriyaki)$20.95
MOstPopular----Choose ANY 3 items ( Sushi Rolls or Teriyaki) and Choice of Salad
4 Roll Box (Taste 4 rolls for 2 roll price)$23.95
Choice of 4 different Rolls (5 pcs each) + Choice of Salad.
More about Sushi & Co
Main pic

 

Sandro's Restaurant - 322 East 86th Street

322 East 86th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Alla Bolognese$25.00
To reduce waste, kindly let us know if you would like complimentary bread with your delivery by clicking "bread" in the Extras section. If no selection is made then we will not send bread.
Tropea Salad$16.00
Red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil.
To reduce waste, kindly let us know if you would like complimentary bread with your delivery by clicking "bread" in the Extras section. If no selection is made then we will not send bread.
Spaghettini Al Limone$26.00
Sandro's specialty creamy lemon sauce.
To reduce waste, kindly let us know if you would like complimentary bread with your delivery by clicking "bread" in the Extras section. If no selection is made then we will not send bread.
More about Sandro's Restaurant - 322 East 86th Street
Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel & Spread$5.50
Gluten Free. Choice of bagel, choice of spread.
Glazed Donuts$5.25
Raised Yeast Donuts with vanilla frsoting. Gluten free, nut free, soy free. Contains dairy.
Cinnamon Bun Slice$6.50
Gluten Free, Soy Free, Nut Free. Contains Dairy and Corn.
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Consumer pic

 

The Corner Chinese Restaurant

698 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Angel Hair Rice Pasta$14.00
With or without curry
Chicken Imperial$18.00
The secret recipe stolen by General Tsao.
Sweet and Sour Pineapple Chicken GF$22.00
Our hand sourced chicken sauteed with the sweetest Hawaiian Gold pineapples.
More about The Corner Chinese Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Metro

475 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Create Your Own Sandwich$11.50
Choose Your Bread, 1 Protein, 1 Cheese, 3 Vegetable Toppings, 1 Spread.
High Protein$10.50
Egg Whites, Grilled Chicken, Spinach
Strawberry Cheesecake$6.95
Chia Seeds, Granola, Greek Yogurt, Oat Milk, Rolled Oats, Strawberries
More about Cafe Metro
Consumer pic

 

Gorin Ramen Gotham West

600 11th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso Ramen$19.00
Best Miso Ramen in NY! Dashi-Chicken broth with Miso, wavy thin noodle, Aburi pork Chashu, ground chicken, scalion, corn, bamboo shoots and bean sprouts This Authentic Sapporo Style Miso Ramen is one of our best sellers!
Zunda (Vegan Soy Soup/Noodle/No-Meat Protein)
Soy Sauce base - vegetable broth, Vegan noodle, Aburi tofu, onion, Edamame, Bamboo Shoot, Shredded ginger, Wood Ear Mushroom. The Broth is made from Various Vegetables with Kombu (Sea Kelp）”Tare”.
Zunda means Edamame in Fukushima dialect in Japan. Our vegan ramen outperforms common meat-containing ramen. Its broth made from various types of vegetables maximizes the flavor of every vegetable. That broth and kombu “tare” makes very dedicate clear soup. Vegan noodle without egg.
Kitakata (Soy Sauce)
Our signature Ramen. Only available at Gorin in NYC.
Kitakata Ramen is made of Dashi-chicken Shoyu (Soy-Sauce) broth, wavy flat noodle, topped with, 4 pieces of melting Aburi pork chashu, scallion, bean sprout, and bamboo shoot.
Kitakata is one of the 3 major Ramen categories along with Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen and Sapporo Miso Ramen.
Kitakata ramen is characterized by matured flat noodle with lots of water. The noodle is firm, filling, and has a unique texture when chewed. Also, it mixes well with soup.
As Kitakata city is famous for its soy sauce (Shoyu), sake and miso, Kitakata Ramen was born in this rich and pure environment in the pursuit of quality.
Sapporo is a city in Hokkaido Prefecture. Hakata is a city in Fukuoka Prefecture. Kitakata is a city in Fukushima Prefecture. Each ramen is based on the food culture of each city.
*Dashi - stock made from fish and kelp, used in Japanese cooking.
喜多方ラーメンが味わえるのはニューヨークではここだけです！
More about Gorin Ramen Gotham West
Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Diavola Pizza$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & soppressata (pepperoni).
Rustica Pizza$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, & sausage.
Paccheri alla Genovese$20.00
Homemade Jumbo Rigatoni with Slow Cooked Onion Ragù, Veal and Parmigiano Reggiano DOP
More about Numero 28 - West Village
The Expat image

 

The Expat

64 Tiemann Place, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.50
Start at 6 pieces
Classic Thai Basil Fried Rice (Gluten Free)$14.00
Comforting crave-worthy classic served with either chicken or shrimp. Gluten-free.
Crispy Curried Tofu Bites$8.00
Light & crispy fried cubes of silky tofu dusted in our signature curry seasoning. Gluten Free
More about The Expat
Consumer pic

 

Spice Symphony 31st - Indian and Indo Chinese

182 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baingan Bhurta$18.00
Smoky roasted eggplant sautéed with onions and tomatoes.
Shrimp Piri Piri$10.00
Spicy shrimp in cedar vinegar, curry leaves and goan chilies
Dhaniwal Korma$21.00
Bruised lomb in yogurt, caramelized onions, garlic, almonds, and fresh coriander.
More about Spice Symphony 31st - Indian and Indo Chinese
Upside Pizza image

 

Upside Pizza - Garment District

270 W 39th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fuzzy Dunlop Pie$32.00
House Pickled Peppers, Berkshire Pork, Splotched Sauce & Mozzarella - A little kick but nothing to crazy on the spice scale. A truly magnificent slice.
Cheese Pie$24.00
Falcowitz Pie$32.00
More about Upside Pizza - Garment District
Consumer pic

 

Neat Burger

25 Cleveland place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheez Burger$8.99
Neat Patty, Cheez, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard on brioche bun.
Buffalo Chick'n$11.99
Crispy Chick'n, raw slaw, pickles, creamy buffalo ranch, buffalo sauce, on a brioche bun.
Neat Burger$10.99
Double Neat Patty, Cheez, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles, Neat Sauce, on a brioche bun.
More about Neat Burger
Banner pic

 

Tartinery - Greenwich Village

233 Thompson Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Boost$9.00
apple, cucumber, celery. kale
Up Beet$9.00
beet, carrot, ginger, apple , lemon
Lunch Combo$15.50
Pick a Soup Pick a small tartine
More about Tartinery - Greenwich Village
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
2 Ribs Kids$6.75
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides. GF
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Orwashers UWS image

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel - Single$1.85
Orwashers bakery has mastered the bagel, a traditional version with a crisp chewy crust, and delicate soft interior.
Hand Filled Jelly Donuts (UWS)$5.00
Hand Filled with your choice of local jam by Beth's Farm Kitchen
Butter Croissant$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
More about Orwashers UWS
Consumer pic

 

Lovely's

642 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
NY Coffee Crumb$5.25
Cinnamon swirl upside-down bundt cake
Charlotte's Special$8.50
Single lovely's patty, American cheese, lots of onions, pickles, and steamed bun, Charlotte's sauce.
Cheeseburger$7.50
Lovely's Burgers Served on Butter Toasted Bun, Mayo, Pickles
More about Lovely's
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$11.00
palm sugar vinaigrette, pomegranate, mint
Half Chicken$29.00
pomme puree, sauteed broccoli rabe, wild mushroom jus
Honeynut Squash$18.00
chopped burrata, brown butter bang bang, sesame seeds
More about Chez Nick
BK★JANI image

 

BK★JANI - - 601 Lex Ave

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Tikka Skewer$7.00
the most tender piece of marinated beef you've ever tried
_Backyard
The classic american cheese, kosher pickles, onions, tomato, ketchup mayo and mustard.
Lamb Chopss$16.00
best lamb chops you'll ever have. Grass-fed lamb chops are marinated with our house special dry rub and cooked medium-rare
More about BK★JANI - - 601 Lex Ave

