Cake in New York

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Hibiscus Cake
|$4.00
|Jumbo Lump Crab cake
|$17.00
JACKFRUIT & SWEET POTATO-QUINOA CAKES | FENNEL-CUCUMBER SLAW | LEMON-HERB TARTAR (GF)(V)
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Logo Cake Server
|$1.00
Plastic cake server imprinted with Billy's Bakery logo (jadeite green).
|8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans.
Contains NUTS.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
|Red Velvet Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Red Velvet Cake.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Buttermilk Griddle Cakes
|$12.95
Add bacon, pecans, chocolate chips, nutella, seasonal berries or banana.
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Greek Orange Cake
|$6.00
Greek orange cake made with phyllo pastry and soaked in syrup.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chocolate Cake
|$11.00
chocolate mousse on a chocolate cake crust with whipped cream, dusted with coffee and cinnamon
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Rosemary's East
350 1st Ave, New York
|Olive Oil Cake
|$10.00
blueberry compote, whipped cream
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Seven Layer Cake
|$12.00
Airy vanilla sponge cake filled with chocolate mousse topped with dark chocolate ganache
Bobo's Crab Shack
130 Dyckman St, New York
|Funnel Cake
|$7.00
|Crab Cake Bites
|$12.00
Mayan Bistro
854 Amsterdam Aveue, New York
|SPICY CRAB CAKES
|$14.00
pineapple and mango salsa, avocado crema.
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Castella Cake with Red Bean
|$7.00
Soft Honey Sponge Cake Cut Into 4 Rectangular Pieces Topped With a Sweetened Red Bean Paste
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Orange Pound Cake
|$4.50
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains soy and dairy
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$5.00
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn
|Blueberry Coffee Cake (V)
|$4.50
Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Soy
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|Edible cookie dough cake batter
|$5.25
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Seven Layer Cake
|$12.00
Airy vanilla sponge cake filled with chocolate mousse topped with dark chocolate ganache
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Crispy Jonah Crab Cake
|$18.00
3 oz lump crab meat, pimento cheese, pickled green tomato relish
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Sant Ambroeus Cake
|$14.00
chocolate mousse cake with a chocolate custard center
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.50
Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free), Vanilla Ice Cream.
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|A-15 Chive Rice Cakes
|$7.95
Deep fried chive rice cake served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|Mango Mousse Cake
|$5.95
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
|Lava Cake
|$10.00
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate , Almonds , Vanilla Ice Cream
MOKBAR
601 lexington ave, New York
|Ho' Cake
|$8.00
Crispy bun filled with heavenly pork belly. Served with housemade kimchi pear dipping sauce.
Maman Tribeca
211 West Broadway, New York
|Pistachio Loaf Cake
|$4.00
our pistachio loaf cake is dense & moist with a white chocolate pistachio coating
Silky Kitchen Times Square
138 W. 46th street, New York
|T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑
|$4.96