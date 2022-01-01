Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve cake

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hibiscus Cake$4.00
Jumbo Lump Crab cake$17.00
JACKFRUIT & SWEET POTATO-QUINOA CAKES | FENNEL-CUCUMBER SLAW | LEMON-HERB TARTAR (GF)(V)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Logo Cake Server$1.00
Plastic cake server imprinted with Billy's Bakery logo (jadeite green).
8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans.
Contains NUTS.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
Red Velvet Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Red Velvet Cake.
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Griddle Cakes$12.95
Add bacon, pecans, chocolate chips, nutella, seasonal berries or banana.
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Orange Cake$6.00
Greek orange cake made with phyllo pastry and soaked in syrup.
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$11.00
chocolate mousse on a chocolate cake crust with whipped cream, dusted with coffee and cinnamon
More about Santa Fe
Item pic

 

Maman Soho

239 Centre Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spiced Winter Squash Loaf Cake$4.00
More about Maman Soho
213b842f-150c-4523-bd71-6b7b39b6d62d image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary's East

350 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Olive Oil Cake$10.00
blueberry compote, whipped cream
More about Rosemary's East
Item pic

 

Orwashers UES

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seven Layer Cake$12.00
Airy vanilla sponge cake filled with chocolate mousse topped with dark chocolate ganache
More about Orwashers UES
Item pic

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

130 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funnel Cake$7.00
Crab Cake Bites$12.00
More about Bobo's Crab Shack
Banner pic

 

Mayan Bistro

854 Amsterdam Aveue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY CRAB CAKES$14.00
pineapple and mango salsa, avocado crema.
More about Mayan Bistro
Item pic

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Castella Cake with Red Bean$7.00
Soft Honey Sponge Cake Cut Into 4 Rectangular Pieces Topped With a Sweetened Red Bean Paste
More about Mala Project
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.95
More about Max Caffe'
Item pic

 

Maman

12 W. 48th Street, NY

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Spiced Winter Squash Loaf Cake$4.00
More about Maman
The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Molten Lava Cake$11.00
More about The Ellington
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Orange Pound Cake$4.50
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains soy and dairy
Carrot Cake Cupcake$5.00
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn
Blueberry Coffee Cake (V)$4.50
Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Soy
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Item pic

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edible cookie dough cake batter$5.25
More about Poulette Midtown East
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seven Layer Cake$12.00
Airy vanilla sponge cake filled with chocolate mousse topped with dark chocolate ganache
More about Orwashers UWS
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Jonah Crab Cake$18.00
3 oz lump crab meat, pimento cheese, pickled green tomato relish
More about Chez Nick
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sant Ambroeus Cake$14.00
chocolate mousse cake with a chocolate custard center
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.50
Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free), Vanilla Ice Cream.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A-15 Chive Rice Cakes$7.95
Deep fried chive rice cake served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Mango Mousse Cake$5.95
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stir fried Rice Cakes & Pork$29.00
More about RedFarm
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
Lava Cake$10.00
More about Community Food and Juice
Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
Chocolate , Almonds , Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Friedman's
HoCake image

 

MOKBAR

601 lexington ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ho' Cake$8.00
Crispy bun filled with heavenly pork belly. Served with housemade kimchi pear dipping sauce.
More about MOKBAR
Item pic

 

Maman Tribeca

211 West Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Pistachio Loaf Cake$4.00
our pistachio loaf cake is dense & moist with a white chocolate pistachio coating
More about Maman Tribeca
Silky Kitchen Time Square image

 

Silky Kitchen Times Square

138 W. 46th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑$4.96
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
KD image

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ASSORTED CAKES / BROWNIES$4.50
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$14.00
flourless cake with 67% dark chocolate
More about Sant Ambroeus

