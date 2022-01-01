Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

PIZZA

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli Siciliani$8.00
Small cannoli stuffed with sheep milk ricotta and pistacchio
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Item pic

 

Farinella - Columbus Circle

1792 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$5.00
Italian Cannoli filled with Ricotta
More about Farinella - Columbus Circle
Item pic

 

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

438 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli Siciliani$8.00
Small cannoli stuffed with sheep milk ricotta and pistacchio
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Item pic

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nonna's Cannoli$15.00
house-made shells / cannoli cream / comes with three
More about Rubirosa
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$7.00
Tube-shaped shell of fried dough filled with creamy stuffed ricotta impastata blended with mini chocolate morsels
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sicilian Cannoli with Chocolate$14.00
More about Numero 28 - UES

