Cannolis in New York
New York restaurants that serve cannolis
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
|Cannoli Siciliani
|$8.00
Small cannoli stuffed with sheep milk ricotta and pistacchio
Farinella - Columbus Circle
1792 Broadway, New York
|Cannoli
|$5.00
Italian Cannoli filled with Ricotta
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
438 3rd Ave, New York
|Cannoli Siciliani
|$8.00
Small cannoli stuffed with sheep milk ricotta and pistacchio
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|Nonna's Cannoli
|$15.00
house-made shells / cannoli cream / comes with three
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Cannoli
|$7.00
Tube-shaped shell of fried dough filled with creamy stuffed ricotta impastata blended with mini chocolate morsels