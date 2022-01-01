Cappuccino in New York
New York restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Orwashers UES
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Espresso, hot milk, and steamed milk foam on top
More about Orwashers UWS
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Espresso, hot milk, and steamed milk foam on top
More about THE WELL Kitchen and Table
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
2 East 15th Street, New York
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
More about Community Food and Juice
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Cappuccino
|$6.00
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|12oz Cappuccino
|$4.50
|16oz Cappuccino
|$5.00
More about Pier i Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
More about Patisserie Chanson
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Patisserie Chanson
20 W 23rd St, New York
|Cappuccino
|$5.00
More about Boris & Horton
Boris & Horton
195 Avenue A, New York
|Cappuccino
|$5.00
A double shot of espresso with lots of foam! 8 oz.
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Cappuccino
|$5.00
More about Ruby's Cafe
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
442 3rd Ave, New York
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
More about Friedman's
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
|Iced Latte & Cappuccino
|$4.50
More about Company Culture
Company Culture
43 East 43rd Street, New York
|Iced Cappuccino
|$4.50
Espresso and a short pour of milk, served over ice.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
180 10th Ave, New York
|Cappuccino
|$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Cappuccino Muffin
|$4.73
|Ice Cappuccino
|$6.30
More about Certe
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Iced Cappuccino
|$2.25
|Cappuccino
|$2.25
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel
Friedmans - Edison Hotel
228 West 47 Street, New York
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
More about Sant Ambroeus
Sant Ambroeus
1136 Third Ave, New York
|Cappuccino Freddo
|$7.00
Espresso, cold milk, milk foam, and ice.
More about Irving Farm New York
Irving Farm New York
1250 Broadway, New York
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
- 2
1