Caprese sandwiches in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$12.75
Fresh mozzarella, honey-roasted tomatoes and basil, drizzled with olive oil on Orwashers Ciabatta
More about Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
Beecher's Handmade Cheese image

SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Beecher's Handmade Cheese - New York

900 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Sandwich$11.00
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and Beecher's spread, grilled to perfection.
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese - New York
BG pic

 

Serafina Express 8th Street - Serafina Express 8th Street

402 SIXTH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$12.00
More about Serafina Express 8th Street - Serafina Express 8th Street
Main pic

 

Serafina To Go - 30 Broad - 30 Broad Street

30 Broad Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Sandwich$12.00
More about Serafina To Go - 30 Broad - 30 Broad Street
Restaurant banner

 

Serafina To Go - 22nd and Park - 287 Park Avenue South

287 Park Avenue South, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Sandwich$12.00
More about Serafina To Go - 22nd and Park - 287 Park Avenue South

