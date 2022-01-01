Caprese sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
More about Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Caprese Sandwich
|$12.75
Fresh mozzarella, honey-roasted tomatoes and basil, drizzled with olive oil on Orwashers Ciabatta
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese - New York
SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Beecher's Handmade Cheese - New York
900 Broadway, New York
|Caprese Sandwich
|$11.00
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and Beecher's spread, grilled to perfection.
More about Serafina Express 8th Street - Serafina Express 8th Street
Serafina Express 8th Street - Serafina Express 8th Street
402 SIXTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Caprese Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Serafina To Go - 30 Broad - 30 Broad Street
Serafina To Go - 30 Broad - 30 Broad Street
30 Broad Street, New York
|Caprese Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Serafina To Go - 22nd and Park - 287 Park Avenue South
Serafina To Go - 22nd and Park - 287 Park Avenue South
287 Park Avenue South, New York
|Caprese Sandwich
|$12.00