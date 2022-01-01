Carbonara in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve carbonara

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom & Squash Carbonara$19.00
ZUCCHINI NOODLES | ADZUKI BACON BITS | ROASTED MUSHROOMS | BABY SPINACH | SEASONED BREAD CRUMBS (V)(S)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Squash Carbonara$19.00
Mushroom + Squash Carbonara$18.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Collective

2060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (367 reviews)
Takeout
RIGATONI CARBONARA$13.95
Pasteurized Egg Yolk, Guanciale Romano d.o.p., Pecorino Romano d.o.p., Black Pepper.
More about Pizza Collective
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara image

 

Il Brigante

214 Front Street, New York,

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara$23.00
Italian smoked pancetta with onions, egg yolk and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
More about Il Brigante
Numero 28 - East Village image

 

Numero 28 - East Village

176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carbonara
Carbonara with buffalo mozzarella, Italian bacon, egg yolk, pecorino cheese, fresh black pepper
More about Numero 28 - East Village
Item pic

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Chitarra Alla Carbonara$21.00
guanciale, egg yolk, scallion, pecorino
More about Rosemary's
Consumer pic

 

Ace's Pizza

30 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Carbonara Cheesy Bread$12.00
crispy crumbled bacon, black pepper, egg yolk, super cheesy
More about Ace's Pizza
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara image

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara$15.95
pancetta (Italian bacon) & light cream sauce
More about Max SoHa
Item pic

 

Felice

240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*$25.00
homemade spaghetti, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Felice
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Carbonara Linguine$23.00
smoked & cured mackerel, egg
More about Sesamo
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Carbonara$17.00
Crispy pancetta, caramelized onions, parmigiana, cracked pepper & egg.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carbonara de Roma$24.00
Chitarra spaghetti & pancetta in an egg and pecorino cheese sauce.
More about Numero 28 - UES
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$13.95
Our version of pasta with eggs and italian pancetta.
Spaghetti Carbonara$14.95
Our version of pasta with eggs and Italian pancetta
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Serafina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Serafina Tribeca

95 W Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Carbonara$23.00
More about Serafina Tribeca
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Linguine Carbonara$15.50
Chiffonade of Smoked Salumeria Meats, Pecorino Crema
Linguine Carbonara$15.50
Chiffonade of Smoked Salumeria Meats, Pecorino Crema
More about Certe
Restaurant banner

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

15 West 56th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$24.00
homemade spaghetti, eggs, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon
More about Felice
Item pic

 

Casa Lever

390 Park Avenue, New York

Avg 4.6 (2569 reviews)
Takeout
Carbonara*$29.00
spaghetti Setaro, organic egg, guanciale, Pecorino Romano DOP, Tellicherry black pepper. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
More about Casa Lever
Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

1593 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 4.7 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*$25.00
homemade spaghetti, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Felice
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara* image

 

Felice

1166 First Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*$25.00
homemade spaghetti, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Felice

Map

