Carbonara in New York

The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Mushroom & Squash Carbonara
|$19.00
ZUCCHINI NOODLES | ADZUKI BACON BITS | ROASTED MUSHROOMS | BABY SPINACH | SEASONED BREAD CRUMBS (V)(S)
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Squash Carbonara
|$19.00
|Mushroom + Squash Carbonara
|$18.00
Pizza Collective
2060 Broadway, New York
|RIGATONI CARBONARA
|$13.95
Pasteurized Egg Yolk, Guanciale Romano d.o.p., Pecorino Romano d.o.p., Black Pepper.
Il Brigante
214 Front Street, New York,
|Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
|$23.00
Italian smoked pancetta with onions, egg yolk and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
Numero 28 - East Village
176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Carbonara
Carbonara with buffalo mozzarella, Italian bacon, egg yolk, pecorino cheese, fresh black pepper
Rosemary's
18 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Chitarra Alla Carbonara
|$21.00
guanciale, egg yolk, scallion, pecorino
Ace's Pizza
30 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan
|Bacon Carbonara Cheesy Bread
|$12.00
crispy crumbled bacon, black pepper, egg yolk, super cheesy
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
|$15.95
pancetta (Italian bacon) & light cream sauce
Felice
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*
|$25.00
homemade spaghetti, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Carbonara Linguine
|$23.00
smoked & cured mackerel, egg
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$17.00
Crispy pancetta, caramelized onions, parmigiana, cracked pepper & egg.
Numero 28 - UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Carbonara de Roma
|$24.00
Chitarra spaghetti & pancetta in an egg and pecorino cheese sauce.
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$13.95
Our version of pasta with eggs and italian pancetta.
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$14.95
Our version of pasta with eggs and Italian pancetta
Serafina Tribeca
95 W Broadway, New York
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$23.00
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Linguine Carbonara
|$15.50
Chiffonade of Smoked Salumeria Meats, Pecorino Crema
Felice
15 West 56th Street, New York
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$24.00
homemade spaghetti, eggs, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon
Casa Lever
390 Park Avenue, New York
|Carbonara*
|$29.00
spaghetti Setaro, organic egg, guanciale, Pecorino Romano DOP, Tellicherry black pepper. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
Felice
1593 1st Avenue, New York
|Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*
|$25.00
homemade spaghetti, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.