Carrot cake in New York
New York restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Billy's Bakery
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans.
Contains NUTS.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
|Carrot Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Carrot Cake.
Contains NUTS.
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$5.00
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn
More about Community Food and Juice
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
More about Little Pie Company
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|Applesauce Carrot Cake
By making our own homemade apple sauce for the carrot cake, determined that we would not need to add a lot of additional sugar. The natural sweetness of the apples gave our cake a perfect balance of flavors. The addition of California walnuts, imported spices and cream cheese, added the right taste and texture to this delicious cake.
More about Massawa Restaurant
Massawa Restaurant
1239 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Lloyd's Carrot Cake
|$8.50
More about Veselka
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
More about Billy's Bakery
Billy's Bakery
75 Franklin St, New York City
|Carrot Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Carrot Cake. Contains NUTS.
|8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans. CONTAINS NUTS
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
More about Billy's Bakery
Billy's Bakery
410 Columbus Avenue, New York
|8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans.
Contains NUTS.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CARROT CAKE
|$9.00
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Lloyd's Carrot Cake
|$8.00
|SPECIAL: HOMESTYLE CARROT CAKE
|$8.00
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|S&W Famous Carrot Cake
|$13.00
More about L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
85 Tenth Avenue, New York
|CARROT CAKE
|$9.00
Light Carrot cake, cream cheese Chantilly, coconut
More about 232 Bleecker
232 Bleecker
232 Bleecker St, New York
|Sticky Carrot Cake
|$10.00
cream cheese, pecans, candied ginger
More about Caffè Panna
Caffè Panna
77 Irving Place, New York
|CARROT CAKE 2022 (G,E,N) - Spiced golden Oreo infused ice cream, candied pecans, cream cheese frosting dollops, chunks of the very best @LloydsCarrotCake
|$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Melba's Restaurant
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Melba's Restaurant
300 W 114th St, New York
|Carrot Cake
|$7.95