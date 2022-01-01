Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans.
Contains NUTS.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
Carrot Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Carrot Cake.
Contains NUTS.
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake Cupcake$5.00
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Community Food and Juice
Item pic

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Applesauce Carrot Cake
By making our own homemade apple sauce for the carrot cake, determined that we would not need to add a lot of additional sugar. The natural sweetness of the apples gave our cake a perfect balance of flavors. The addition of California walnuts, imported spices and cream cheese, added the right taste and texture to this delicious cake.
More about Little Pie Company
Massawa Restaurant image

 

Massawa Restaurant

1239 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lloyd's Carrot Cake$8.50
More about Massawa Restaurant
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Veselka
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

75 Franklin St, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Carrot Cake. Contains NUTS.
8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans. CONTAINS NUTS
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans.
Contains NUTS.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
More about Billy's Bakery
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CARROT CAKE$9.00
More about The Viand
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lloyd's Carrot Cake$8.00
SPECIAL: HOMESTYLE CARROT CAKE$8.00
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S&W Famous Carrot Cake$13.00
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York image

 

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York

85 Tenth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$9.00
Light Carrot cake, cream cheese Chantilly, coconut
More about L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
Sticky Carrot Cake image

 

232 Bleecker

232 Bleecker St, New York

Avg 5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sticky Carrot Cake$10.00
cream cheese, pecans, candied ginger
More about 232 Bleecker
Item pic

 

Carrot Express NYC

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$6.95
More about Carrot Express NYC
Item pic

 

Caffè Panna

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARROT CAKE 2022 (G,E,N) - Spiced golden Oreo infused ice cream, candied pecans, cream cheese frosting dollops, chunks of the very best @LloydsCarrotCake$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Caffè Panna
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melba's Restaurant

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.95
More about Melba's Restaurant
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about Perista Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Carne Asada

Mediterranean Salad

Cookie Dough

Cheese Fries

Cheesecake

Roasted Turkey Sandwiches

Salmon Burgers

Squid

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston