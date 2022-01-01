Ceviche in New York
New York restaurants that serve ceviche
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Cuba
222 Thompson Street, New York
|Ceviche Mixto
|$15.00
Shrimp, calamari, scallops marinated in citrus juices, cilantro, red onions and avocado.
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
833 Lexington Ave, New York
|Young Coconut Ceviche
|$8.95
Coconut meat, cashew, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Los Mariscos
409 W 15th, New York
|Fish Ceviche
|$4.75
|Especial Ceviche
|$6.75
Includes Shrimp, Clams, Scallops, and Octopus
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$5.75
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Tuna Ceviche
|$17.00
Mango habanero salsa, scallion, serrano chiles, guacamole tostadita
Gluten-free
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
|Ceviche Tasting
|$24.00
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Ceviche
|$16.00
Shrimp With Tomato Ad Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro
Toloache - E. 82nd St.
166 East 82nd Street, New York
|Hamachi Ceviche
|$18.00
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|COCONUT CEVICHE*
|$14.75
Pineapple, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Cucumber, Lime
Fonda Chelsea
189 9th Ave, New York
|Ceviche de Atun
|$14.95
Diced rare ahi Tuna and baby shrimp, citrus chipotle, fresh parsley and mint.
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Tuna Ceviche
|$17.00
Avocado crema, sour orange-canela broth, totopos
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|Ceviche
|$16.00
Mexico City style shrimp ceviche - cocktail with lime, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado on top. Served with chips. Madly spicy.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Rooster
310 Lenox Ave, New York
|Grilled Caesar & Shrimp Ceviche
|$19.00
green chile, cucumber, cilantro, plantain chips
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
|Ceviche Tasting
|$24.00
|Salmon Ceviche
|$15.00
Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Salmon Ceviche
|$15.00
Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
|Ceviche Tasting
|$24.00
Selina Chelsea
518 W 27th Street, New York
|Ceviche
|$18.00
ají amarillo, lime, red onion, cilantro, cancha
|Ceviche
|$18.00
|Ceviche
|$20.00