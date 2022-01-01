Ceviche in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Cuba

222 Thompson Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Mixto$15.00
Shrimp, calamari, scallops marinated in citrus juices, cilantro, red onions and avocado.
More about Cuba
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

833 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Young Coconut Ceviche$8.95
Coconut meat, cashew, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Fish Ceviche image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Ceviche$4.75
Especial Ceviche$6.75
Includes Shrimp, Clams, Scallops, and Octopus
Shrimp Ceviche$5.75
More about Los Mariscos
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Ceviche$17.00
Mango habanero salsa, scallion, serrano chiles, guacamole tostadita
Gluten-free
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
Ceviche Tasting$24.00
More about Rosa Mexicano
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$16.00
Shrimp With Tomato Ad Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro
More about Conmigo
Toloache - E. 82nd St. image

 

Toloache - E. 82nd St.

166 East 82nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hamachi Ceviche$18.00
More about Toloache - E. 82nd St.
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COCONUT CEVICHE*$14.75
Pineapple, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Cucumber, Lime
More about PLANTA Queen
Fonda Chelsea image

 

Fonda Chelsea

189 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche de Atun$14.95
Diced rare ahi Tuna and baby shrimp, citrus chipotle, fresh parsley and mint.
More about Fonda Chelsea
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Ceviche$17.00
Avocado crema, sour orange-canela broth, totopos
More about Anejo
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Le Botaniste

127 Grand St, New York

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Young Coconut Ceviche$8.95
Coconut meat, cashew, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche$16.00
Mexico City style shrimp ceviche - cocktail with lime, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado on top. Served with chips. Madly spicy.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village
Grilled Caesar & Shrimp Ceviche image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rooster

310 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (10910 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Caesar & Shrimp Ceviche$19.00
green chile, cucumber, cilantro, plantain chips
More about Red Rooster
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

156 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Young Coconut Ceviche$8.95
Coconut meat, cashew, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
Ceviche Tasting$24.00
Salmon Ceviche$15.00
Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

666 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Young Coconut Ceviche$8.95
Coconut meat, cashew, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Ceviche$15.00
Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Tomato, avocado, red onion, green chiles, Mexican cocktail sauce
Ceviche Tasting$24.00
More about Rosa Mexicano
Restaurant banner

 

Selina Chelsea

518 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche$18.00
ají amarillo, lime, red onion, cilantro, cancha
Ceviche$18.00
Ceviche$20.00
More about Selina Chelsea

