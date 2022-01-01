Chai lattes in New York
New York restaurants that serve chai lattes
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.25
Iced Spiced black tea with milk, poured over ice
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Spiced black tea with milk, poured over ice
Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
|Chai Tea Latte
|$5.50
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.25
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.25
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
WU & NUSSBAUM
2897 Broadway, New York
|Iced Chai Tea Latte * VANILLA *
|$5.95
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Chai Latte
|$6.00
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$4.50
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|16oz Dirty Chai Tea Latte
|$6.50
freshly brewed chai tea, shot of espresso, house made nut milk, agave
|16oz Chai Tea Latte
|$5.50
freshly brewed chai tea, house made nut milk, agave
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
|Iced Chai Latte
Boris & Horton
195 Avenue A, New York
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
Dona Chai tea concentrate with your choice of milk.
Friedmans - Edison Hotel
228 West 47 Street, New York
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
|Chai Latte
|$4.50