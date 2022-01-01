Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Orwashers UES

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$5.25
Iced Spiced black tea with milk, poured over ice
Chai Latte$5.00
Spiced black tea with milk, poured over ice
More about Orwashers UES
Consumer pic

 

Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$5.50
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$3.95
Chai Latte$3.95
More about Max Caffe'
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Chai Tea Latte$5.50
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$5.25
Iced Spiced black tea with milk, poured over ice
Chai Latte$5.00
Spiced black tea with milk, poured over ice
Iced Chai Latte$5.25
Iced Spiced black tea with milk, poured over ice
More about Orwashers UWS
WU & NUSSBAUM image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

WU & NUSSBAUM

2897 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte * VANILLA *$5.95
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
10 - Isla Midtown image

 

10 - Isla Midtown

25 W 38th St, New York, NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$5.00
More about 10 - Isla Midtown
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar’s

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.49
More about Zabar’s
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$6.00
More about Community Food and Juice
Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.50
More about Friedman's
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$4.50
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Friedmans West
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
16oz Dirty Chai Tea Latte$6.50
freshly brewed chai tea, shot of espresso, house made nut milk, agave
16oz Chai Tea Latte$5.50
freshly brewed chai tea, house made nut milk, agave
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$4.00
Iced Chai Latte
More about Pier i Cafe
Chai Latte image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$2.75
More about ING Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

HITW Flatiron

37 W 24th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$5.00
More about HITW Flatiron
Good Thanks Cafe image

 

Good Thanks Cafe

131 orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$6.00
More about Good Thanks Cafe
Item pic

 

Boris & Horton

195 Avenue A, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.50
Dona Chai tea concentrate with your choice of milk.
More about Boris & Horton
Marie Blachère image

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai latte
More about Marie Blachère
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$4.50
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Friedman's
Restaurant banner

 

Friedmans - Edison Hotel

228 West 47 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

1334 York Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Iced Chai Latte$8.00
More about Sant Ambroeus
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte
More about Perista Cafe

