Cheese enchiladas in New York

New York restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$24.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Rojo, Verde or Mole), crema, cortija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with Chicken pictured)
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_
|$19.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Vegetarian
Toloache - E. 82nd St.
166 East 82nd Street, New York
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$20.00
Cheese, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_
|$19.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Vegetarian
Canyon Road
1470 1st Avenue, New York
|Spinach, Goat Cheese, Mixed Peppers & Mushroom Enchilada
|$18.50
with salsa pipian