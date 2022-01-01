Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese enchiladas in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchiladas$24.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Rojo, Verde or Mole), crema, cortija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with Chicken pictured)
More about Santa Fe
Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_$19.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Vegetarian
More about Rosa Mexicano
Toloache - E. 82nd St.

166 East 82nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Enchiladas$20.00
Cheese, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
More about Toloache - E. 82nd St.
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_$19.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Vegetarian
More about Rosa Mexicano
Canyon Road

1470 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach, Goat Cheese, Mixed Peppers & Mushroom Enchilada$18.50
with salsa pipian
More about Canyon Road
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_$19.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Vegetarian
More about Rosa Mexicano

