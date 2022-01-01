Cheese fries in New York
New York restaurants that serve cheese fries
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Cheese Fries
|$5.50
With house made cheese sauce
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Cheese Fries
|$5.50
With house made cheese sauce
Veganhood
2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York
|Cheese Fries
|$8.49
Because you love cheese and you love fries! Try VeganHood’s hand cut rosemary cilantro fries with our famous house-made cheese sauce.
El Castillo de Jagua 2
521 Grand Street, New York
|Mangu With Fried Dominican Cheese, Salami & Egg Any Style Breakfast
|$8.50
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Dyckman Dogs
105 Dyckman St, New York
|Chopped Cheese Fries
|$11.00
Loaded fries topped with a chopped up beef patty, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, bacon, special sauce, and scallions
|Cheese Fries
|$8.00
EL Castillo de Jagua
113 Rivington Street, Manhattan
|Traditional Mangu With Fried Dominican Cheese & Salami Breakfast
|$7.00
|Mangu With Fried Dominican Cheese, Salami & Egg Any Style Breakfast
|$8.50
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
|$11.50
FRENCH FRIES
At the Wallace
3612 Broadway, New York
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$12.00
Fried cheese curds, my babies. Add some sauces to the mix and don't be an amateur.