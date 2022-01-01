Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve cheese fries

Cheese Fries image

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$5.50
With house made cheese sauce
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Cheese Fries image

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$5.50
With house made cheese sauce
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Consumer pic

 

Veganhood

2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Fries$8.49
Because you love cheese and you love fries! Try VeganHood’s hand cut rosemary cilantro fries with our famous house-made cheese sauce.
More about Veganhood
Item pic

 

El Castillo de Jagua 2

521 Grand Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mangu With Fried Dominican Cheese, Salami & Egg Any Style Breakfast$8.50
More about El Castillo de Jagua 2
Chopped Cheese Fries image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Dyckman Dogs

105 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Cheese Fries$11.00
Loaded fries topped with a chopped up beef patty, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, bacon, special sauce, and scallions
Cheese Fries$8.00
More about Dyckman Dogs
Item pic

 

EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Traditional Mangu With Fried Dominican Cheese & Salami Breakfast$7.00
Mangu With Fried Dominican Cheese, Salami & Egg Any Style Breakfast$8.50
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$11.50
More about The Viand
Fried Cheese Curds image

FRENCH FRIES

At the Wallace

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Cheese Curds$12.00
Fried cheese curds, my babies. Add some sauces to the mix and don't be an amateur.
More about At the Wallace
Consumer pic

 

Amy Fontaine’s

922 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Truffle Cheese Fries$12.00
More about Amy Fontaine’s
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Cheese Fries$10.75
battered fries topped with smoky chipotle cheese fries, and bacon bits
More about Kings of Kobe

