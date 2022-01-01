Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Sauce Pizzeria - East Village

345 East 12th Street, New York

Cauliflower Cheese Pizza$21.00
Thin crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh bocconcini (vegetarian)
Gopuff Market

61 6th Avenue, Manhattan

Gluten Free Double Cheese Pizza 10in$10.99
Fresh-baked by Sizzle. Vine-ripened fresh tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, basil & grated Parmesan cheese
ALLERGENS: Milk, Soy. Processed in a facility that contains Wheat
Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

Vegana Pizza (no cheese) (I)$19.00
Tomato sauce, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, and EVOO.
