Cheeseburgers in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
L8 Cheeseburger$13.95
American Cheeseburger with French Fries
More about Greek Xpress
The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Two Mini Cheeseburgers$10.00
Cheddar cheese, potato bun, fries
More about The Ellington
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger Slider$4.50
Pickles, zip sauce
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$16.00
L.T.O, american cheese, pickles,
special sauce, potato bun
More about Dudleys
Houseman image

HAMBURGERS

Houseman

508 Greenwich Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1350 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Cheeseburger$14.00
More about Houseman
Item pic

 

Burger Joint - Moynihan Train Station

383 West 31st Street, Stall #31, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beyond Cheeseburger$14.24
Cheeseburger$9.87
5.5 oz Certified Nebraska Black Angus meat patty flame broiled to your liking. Offered with the "Works" (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, and mustard) or any combination thereof.
Double Cheeseburger$17.45
Two 5.5 oz Certified Nebraska Black Angus meat patties, flame broiled to your liking. Offered with the "Works" (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, and mustard) or any combination thereof.
More about Burger Joint - Moynihan Train Station
Item pic

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Tanner Smith's image

GRILL

Tanner Smith's

204 W 55th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (2740 reviews)
Takeout
Single Smoked Cheeseburger$16.00
Double Smoked Cheeseburger$20.00
More about Tanner Smith's
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$21.00
Cheeseburger with Ground Chuck - double patty, melted cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and fries
Cheeseburger with Ground Chuck$21.00
Cheeseburger with Ground Chuck - double patty, melted cheddar, and fries
More about Community Food and Juice
7eb62ca4-6127-4d29-bb44-409ad5cf6be1 image

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
With thick cut applewood smoked bacon
Cheeseburger$9.50
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Banner pic

 

Who's Jac W.?

1626 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheddar Cheeseburger$18.00
More about Who's Jac W.?
Item pic

 

Pickler & Co

216 East 45th St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.25
More about Pickler & Co
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger$14.50
Premium Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Cheeseburger image

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$9.50
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
With thick cut applewood smoked bacon
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Item pic

 

7th Street Burger - MacDougal Street

110 Macdougal Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Cheeseburger$9.50
Double patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
Cheeseburger$6.50
Single patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
More about 7th Street Burger - MacDougal Street
Nosh Cheeseburger image

 

S'MAC

197 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nosh Cheeseburger$7.75
For the Hearty Meat Eater! Cheddar and American cheeses combined with seasoned Ground Beef
Mongo Cheeseburger$20.75
For the Hearty Meat Eater! Cheddar and American cheeses combined with seasoned Ground Beef
MM Cheeseburger$11.90
For the Hearty Meat Eater! Cheddar and American cheeses combined with seasoned Ground Beef
More about S'MAC
Folded Cheeseburger Pita image

 

Miznon

20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Folded Cheeseburger Pita$15.00
Folded burger with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomatoes, pickles
More about Miznon
Item pic

 

BURGERMANIA INC

274 W 40th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cowboy Cheeseburger Fries$14.99
Juicy Angus Beef Chunks Seasoned in Buffalo Sauce, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese with Jalapeno and House Ranch over Spicy Crispy Seasoned Fries
More about BURGERMANIA INC
Dyckman Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Dyckman Dogs

105 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$6.00
More about Dyckman Dogs
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger Fundido$17.00
House made pickles, crispy onions, special sauce, flour tortillas
More about Anejo
10oz Double Wagyu Cheeseburger image

 

4 Charles Prime Rib

4 Charles St, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
10oz Double Wagyu Cheeseburger$32.95
griddled and pressed snake river farms wagyu with american cheese, pickles, and dijonnaise.
More about 4 Charles Prime Rib
Folded Cheeseburger image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Miznon

75 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1907 reviews)
Takeout
Folded Cheeseburger$15.00
Folded burger with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomatoes, pickles
More about Miznon
CHEESEBURGER image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEESEBURGER$19.75
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
CHEESEBURGER$19.75
Served with pickle, coleslaw & fries
More about The Viand
Best Burger Classic image

HAMBURGERS

BB’s

53 Little West 12th St, New York

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHEESEBURGER NO FRIES$12.00
BB’s Double Cheeseburger$17.00
two smashed burger patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and secret sauce on a Martin's potato roll
More about BB’s
Famous Wallace Cheeseburger image

FRENCH FRIES

At the Wallace

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Famous Wallace Cheeseburger$8.00
Smash Brisket Patty, American Cheese, cool ranch mayo, pickles, red onion, Martin's Roll. Make it a double like the pic for 3 bones more. #worthit
More about At the Wallace
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

442 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (6106 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, American Cheese & Special Sauce on A Potato Bun.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Folded Cheeseburger Pita image

 

Miznon

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Folded Cheeseburger Pita$15.00
Folded burger with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomatoes, pickles
More about Miznon
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York image

 

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York

85 Tenth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESEBURGER$19.00
Prime beef cheeseburger, fresh tomato, Vermont cheddar cheese, onion confit
More about L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
Cheeseburger image

 

Heidi's House by the Side of the Road

308 East 78th Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger$27.00
UES' Ottomanelli's grass-fed beef on an English muffin with lettuce, tomato & onion; served with french fries & organic ketchup
More about Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
Mighties image

 

Market Line

115 Delancey Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$13.00
More about Market Line

