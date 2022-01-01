Cheeseburgers in New York
New York restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|L8 Cheeseburger
|$13.95
American Cheeseburger with French Fries
The Ellington
2745 Broadway, New York
|Two Mini Cheeseburgers
|$10.00
Cheddar cheese, potato bun, fries
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$4.50
Pickles, zip sauce
Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
L.T.O, american cheese, pickles,
special sauce, potato bun
Burger Joint - Moynihan Train Station
383 West 31st Street, Stall #31, New York
|Beyond Cheeseburger
|$14.24
|Cheeseburger
|$9.87
5.5 oz Certified Nebraska Black Angus meat patty flame broiled to your liking. Offered with the "Works" (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, and mustard) or any combination thereof.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$17.45
Two 5.5 oz Certified Nebraska Black Angus meat patties, flame broiled to your liking. Offered with the "Works" (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, and mustard) or any combination thereof.
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
GRILL
Tanner Smith's
204 W 55th St, New York
|Single Smoked Cheeseburger
|$16.00
|Double Smoked Cheeseburger
|$20.00
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Cheeseburger
|$21.00
Cheeseburger with Ground Chuck - double patty, melted cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and fries
|Cheeseburger with Ground Chuck
|$21.00
Cheeseburger with Ground Chuck - double patty, melted cheddar, and fries
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.00
With thick cut applewood smoked bacon
|Cheeseburger
|$9.50
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.50
Premium Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Cheeseburger
|$9.50
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.00
With thick cut applewood smoked bacon
7th Street Burger - MacDougal Street
110 Macdougal Street, New York
|Double Cheeseburger
|$9.50
Double patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
|Cheeseburger
|$6.50
Single patty, 100% fresh beef burger served with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and house sauce on a Martin's potato bun
S'MAC
197 1st Avenue, New York
|Nosh Cheeseburger
|$7.75
For the Hearty Meat Eater! Cheddar and American cheeses combined with seasoned Ground Beef
|Mongo Cheeseburger
|$20.75
For the Hearty Meat Eater! Cheddar and American cheeses combined with seasoned Ground Beef
|MM Cheeseburger
|$11.90
For the Hearty Meat Eater! Cheddar and American cheeses combined with seasoned Ground Beef
Miznon
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York
|Folded Cheeseburger Pita
|$15.00
Folded burger with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomatoes, pickles
BURGERMANIA INC
274 W 40th St, New York
|Cowboy Cheeseburger Fries
|$14.99
Juicy Angus Beef Chunks Seasoned in Buffalo Sauce, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese with Jalapeno and House Ranch over Spicy Crispy Seasoned Fries
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Dyckman Dogs
105 Dyckman St, New York
|Cheeseburger
|$6.00
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Cheeseburger Fundido
|$17.00
House made pickles, crispy onions, special sauce, flour tortillas
4 Charles Prime Rib
4 Charles St, New York City
|10oz Double Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$32.95
griddled and pressed snake river farms wagyu with american cheese, pickles, and dijonnaise.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Miznon
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Folded Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Folded burger with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomatoes, pickles
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHEESEBURGER
|$19.75
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
|CHEESEBURGER
|$19.75
Served with pickle, coleslaw & fries
HAMBURGERS
BB’s
53 Little West 12th St, New York
|CHEESEBURGER NO FRIES
|$12.00
|BB’s Double Cheeseburger
|$17.00
two smashed burger patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and secret sauce on a Martin's potato roll
FRENCH FRIES
At the Wallace
3612 Broadway, New York
|Famous Wallace Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Smash Brisket Patty, American Cheese, cool ranch mayo, pickles, red onion, Martin's Roll. Make it a double like the pic for 3 bones more. #worthit
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
442 3rd Ave, New York
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, American Cheese & Special Sauce on A Potato Bun.
Miznon
601 Lexington Ave, New York
|Folded Cheeseburger Pita
|$15.00
Folded burger with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomatoes, pickles
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
85 Tenth Avenue, New York
|CHEESEBURGER
|$19.00
Prime beef cheeseburger, fresh tomato, Vermont cheddar cheese, onion confit
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
308 East 78th Street, New York
|Cheeseburger
|$27.00
UES' Ottomanelli's grass-fed beef on an English muffin with lettuce, tomato & onion; served with french fries & organic ketchup
