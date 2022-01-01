Cheesecake in New York
New York restaurants that serve cheesecake
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Homemade Cheesecake
|$9.00
Strawberry compote
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|NY Cheesecake
Our famous New York Cheesecake sends the senses reeling with a creamy, yet slightly dense, combination of fresh cream cheese, pure vanilla, and all natural ingredients that rest in a golden graham cracker crust. Serve with fresh fruit or fruit glaze to complement the rich flavors.
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|New York Cheesecake
|$10.00
New York style cheesecake, strawberry compote
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|N.Y. Style Cheesecake
|$15.00
Lena's famous recipe / strawberry/ whipped cream
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
Magnolia Bakery
401 Bleecker St, New York
|Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go
|$8.25
Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.
The Honey Well
3604 Broadway, New York
|Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake
|$10.00
Juniors Cheesecake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crust, Whip, Strawberry Coulis
Little Owl
90 Bedford Street, New York
|Graham Cracker Cheesecake
|$12.00
agave blueberry sauce
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|NY CHEESECAKE
|$10.00
housemade cheesecake
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
For those that can't decide between our creamy chocolate mousse and our amazing cheesecake, we have generously decided to make your life easier. A layer of each so that you can have your cake and eat it too; after all who wants to make any more decisions.
Made by the Harlem Baking Co. on premises. Limited availability
|BISCOTTI CRUST CHEESECAKE
|$9.00
|SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
The Original with a gorgeous, golden, creamy, sugary, buttery, salted caramel...you can stop staring now.
All natural, gluten free, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted.
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Cheesecake
|$11.00
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Homemade Cheesecake
|$11.00
Strawberry compote
Magnolia Bakery
20 Hudson Yards 4th Floor, Space ru420, New York
|Red Velvet Cheesecake to go
|$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
|Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go
|$8.25
Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.
French Roast
2340 Broadway, New York
|Cheesecake
|$12.00
Magnolia Bakery
1240 Avenue of the Americas, New York
|Red Velvet Cheesecake to go
|$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
#Baonanas - East Village
93 East 7th Street, New York
|Blueberry Cheesecake
Fluffy bluebeary mousse with layers of softened graham crackers, homemade blueberry jam, cream cheese swirls, and sliced bananas.
Magnolia Bakery
383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York
|Red Velvet Cheesecake to go
|$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
|Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go
|$8.25
Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Cheesecake French Toast
|$8.00
Challah, Cheesecake Filling, Fresh Strawberries & Vermont Maple Syrup
Friedmans - Edison Hotel
228 West 47 Street, New York
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
Petee's Pie Company
61 Delancey Street, New York
|Classic NY Cheesecake Whole
|$51.75
Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.
|Classic NY Cheesecake Slice
|$7.00
Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.
Kings of Kobe
650 West 42nd St, New York
|Oreo Cheesecake Lollipops
|$10.00
oreo crusted cheesecake lollipops (3pc)
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|RICOTTA CHEESECAKE
|$9.00
lemon custard, gluten free biscotti crust
Magnolia Bakery - PAK
1751 Park Ave, New York
|Red Velvet Cheesecake to go
|$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
|Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go
|$8.25
Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.