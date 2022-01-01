Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve cheesecake

Bobo's Crab Shack image

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

130 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New York Style Cheesecake$5.00
More about Bobo's Crab Shack
The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NY Cheesecake$11.00
More about The Ellington
Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Cheesecake$9.00
Strawberry compote
More about Friedman's
Item pic

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NY Cheesecake
Our famous New York Cheesecake sends the senses reeling with a creamy, yet slightly dense, combination of fresh cream cheese, pure vanilla, and all natural ingredients that rest in a golden graham cracker crust. Serve with fresh fruit or fruit glaze to complement the rich flavors.
More about Little Pie Company
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$10.00
New York style cheesecake, strawberry compote
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
N.Y. Style Cheesecake$15.00
Lena's famous recipe / strawberry/ whipped cream
More about Rubirosa
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.00
More about Osteria Cotta
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New York Cheesecake$10.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

401 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go$8.25
Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.
More about Magnolia Bakery
The Honey Well image

 

The Honey Well

3604 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake$10.00
Juniors Cheesecake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crust, Whip, Strawberry Coulis
More about The Honey Well
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Little Owl

90 Bedford Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (5569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Graham Cracker Cheesecake$12.00
agave blueberry sauce
More about Little Owl
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NY CHEESECAKE$10.00
housemade cheesecake
More about The Viand
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CHEESECAKE$8.00
For those that can't decide between our creamy chocolate mousse and our amazing cheesecake, we have generously decided to make your life easier. A layer of each so that you can have your cake and eat it too; after all who wants to make any more decisions.
Made by the Harlem Baking Co. on premises. Limited availability
BISCOTTI CRUST CHEESECAKE$9.00
SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE$8.00
The Original with a gorgeous, golden, creamy, sugary, buttery, salted caramel...you can stop staring now.
All natural, gluten free, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$11.00
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
Item pic

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Cheesecake$11.00
Strawberry compote
More about Friedman's
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Cheesecake$14.00
More about RedFarm
Red Velvet Cheesecake to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

20 Hudson Yards 4th Floor, Space ru420, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Cheesecake to go$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go$8.25
Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$12.00
More about French Roast
Red Velvet Cheesecake to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

1240 Avenue of the Americas, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cheesecake to go$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

 

#Baonanas - East Village

93 East 7th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Cheesecake
Fluffy bluebeary mousse with layers of softened graham crackers, homemade blueberry jam, cream cheese swirls, and sliced bananas.
More about #Baonanas - East Village
Red Velvet Cheesecake to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York

Avg 4.7 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cheesecake to go$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go$8.25
Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake French Toast$8.00
Challah, Cheesecake Filling, Fresh Strawberries & Vermont Maple Syrup
More about Certe
Restaurant banner

 

Friedmans - Edison Hotel

228 West 47 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$10.00
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel
Item pic

PIES

Petee's Pie Company

61 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (3097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic NY Cheesecake Whole$51.75
Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.
Classic NY Cheesecake Slice$7.00
Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.
More about Petee's Pie Company
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Cheesecake Lollipops$10.00
oreo crusted cheesecake lollipops (3pc)
More about Kings of Kobe
Item pic

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
RICOTTA CHEESECAKE$9.00
lemon custard, gluten free biscotti crust
More about Nizza
Red Velvet Cheesecake to go image

PASTRY

Magnolia Bakery - PAK

1751 Park Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Fast Pay
Red Velvet Cheesecake to go$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go$8.25
Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.
More about Magnolia Bakery - PAK

